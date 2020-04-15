SEBRING — Glittery gowns, tuxedos, hair and makeup, corsages and boutonnières are just a few of the trappings of a prom night that Highlands County high school seniors are missing out on. Grad Bash, Senior Walk, Guard Night, Project Graduation, Senior Sunset, and the signing of yearbooks are just a few of the activities that seniors will miss out on this year due to a microscopic virus.
The Class of 2020 may also miss out on one of the most important rites of passage in a young person’s life ... graduation. There may be no Pomp and Circumstance and possibly no “walk” across the stage, no grip and grin with the principal handing the student a diploma. There is a little bit of hope: Graduation has not been officially canceled and students are hoping it will not be.
The Highlands News-Sun reached out to high school seniors who are under the stay-at-home order to get their perspective on their new normal.
Hannah Bauer, a senior at Sebring High School, was born and raised in the City on the Circle. She was the captain of the girl’s cross country team, is in STEM, art and math clubs. Bauer was lucky the stay-at-home order did not affect any of her sporting events like it did for so many other students.
“My friends and I definitely have mixed feelings,” she said. “We FaceTime. It’s OK; we have more time to talk now than we did in regular school.”
Bauer said she will miss prom, but she misses time with her friends the most. She also said the school could reschedule prom later in the summer. The internet, her friends and her faith are keeping her spirits up.
“My youth group meets on Zoom for Bible study,” Bauer said. “My mindset is to take the opportunity to pray for others. There is always a blessing in anything that draws us closer to the Lord. Millennials are forced to slow down; our culture does not promote that. There are two sides to every coin. I am being intentional about praying with the Lord and being in the Word.”
Bauer said the biggest change for her right now is the testing format that AP and IB classes have had to switch to since moving to internet-based learning.
“The teachers are handling things wonderfully,” she said. “There is no comparison to the face-to-face class time.”
Bauer admits to having some anxiety over not knowing if her class will get to “walk” at graduation.
Sara Williams, a senior at Lake Placid High School, has also been affected by canceled extracurricular activities. Williams is the editor at her school’s newspaper, the Legend. She was in flags, winter guard, art and drama clubs. All of those clubs and winter guard came to a screeching halt the week of spring break. The production of “High School Musical” was canceled, as was Grad Bash and Guard Night. Of those, Williams said she will miss Guard Night the most because that was the first time color guard would perform in front of the school.
“I’m glad that everyone is safe and healthy,” she said. “But it stinks; it’s my last year to do anything. I didn’t go to junior prom last year because I wanted this year to be really special.”
Williams said her dog is happy she’s home all the time and it is easier to focus on her studies at home than at school. She keeps herself busy by going out and drawing on the driveway with sidewalk chalk, texting and calling her friends and reading books just for pleasure, not required reading.
Williams plans to attend South Florida State College for two years and wants to get a job over the summer but the pandemic may change her plans.
“When you are in preschool, they dress you up in a cap and gown and give you a diploma,” she said. “They tell you that in 13 years, you will graduate high school. That’s what I was aiming for and now I might not walk across the stage.”
Hassan Javed is the Class of 2020 president at Avon Park High School, who, like many students, is not certain if he will graduate with the traditional ceremony. Javed would also be receiving his associate’s degree from SFSC and has been told that graduation ceremony has been postponed.
In December, Javed committed to going to Columbia University this fall. Although the dorms are closed now and the “Days on Campus” were canceled for April, he hopes to start classes after the summer. Javed was also supposed to take a trip to Washington D.C. for a prestigious scholarship presentation but the trip was canceled due to the pandemic. A family summer trip to Pakistan was also canceled. He was looking forward to the trip because he knows he will be locked in for the next four years with school.
“It’s a lot of anxiety. We don’t even know if we will walk or if it will be some online ceremony,” Javed said. “There is a lot of uncertainty.”
Javed said he uses social media group chats to keep up with his friends and they share updates from the different colleges they will attend to determine what the fall term might look like for them. Javed misses the brick and mortar classes and his teachers. He shared his thoughts on distance learning.
“It’s an adjustment,” he said. I like to be an active participant in classroom discussions and hang out for office hours. Teachers really understand the implications of filling the position of being a teacher and a friend that’s supportive and getting us through this situation.”
With all the trips and events that have been canceled, Javed said he will miss Grad Bash at Universal Studios the most because he has heard it was a lot of fun from previous seniors.
But he misses the time spent with his friends mostly. He is hoping to meet his classmates at Columbia soon.
“These are the last few memories to have with friends before going off to all corners of the world.”