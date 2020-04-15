COVID-19 has interrupted everyone’s daily life and routines. Events, gatherings and even church gatherings have been canceled or postponed. Local sports have also taken a big hit and the return of high school and college sports are uncertain.
The Sebring Blue Streaks softball team are the reigning state champions and will be unable to defend their title this year.
“Last year they were state champions and this year we were off to a pretty good start,” said Sebring first-year coach Hector Perez. “We finished the season 7-3 and we were gelling, getting closer and getting comfortable. The girls were getting to know me and they were getting more comfortable with each other. God knows where we would have gone. It is an unfortunate situation and we just have to sit back and wait. I think health is more important than any defending of title.”
The Blue Streaks are unable to gather for conditioning but Coach Perez is hoping the players are staying in shape.
“As a group we cannot get together but when it was announced that we were shutting down I told them to try to keep in shape,” Perez said. “I want them to keep exercising, try to find someone to throw to, just stay active so they don’t lose too much. Before we started the season, we were doing a lot of drills and stretching so I told them to go back to that. Things they can do on their own time to stay agile.”
Perez said it’s difficult to tell how this will affect players looking to play in college next season.
“We have one young lady that is still looking to commit somewhere so we don’t know how this will affect her yet,” he said. “We don’t know how this will affect recruiting yet.”
The season being cut short has taken a toll on the players.
“Every kid is different but there are some emotional issues,” Perez said. “They won’t have their graduation party, Grad Night or Senior Night. I haven’t been able to speak with all the seniors but I know my daughter (Alyssa Perez) is bummed out about the whole thing.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons baseball coaches are hoping the players are staying in shape just in case the season does start back up.
“The players can’t really get together but they can be doing things on their own,” said Lake Placid baseball coach Harry Tewksbury. “They can stay in shape and run. They may be able to get a couple of guys together to throw so they are not all wadded up together. They can lift some light weights just to stay in shape in case we are able to play again. The last I heard, they were talking about starting up on May 1. Our last scheduled regular season game is April 26 so if they do go back, it will be the playoffs is the understanding I have. I don’t know what kind of quality it will be. We are really relying on these guys to do things on their own. There is nothing we can do to facilitate that, we just hope that they are doing it.”
Players seeking a scholarship are uncertain of their future.
“I have a few guys with a chance to go on and play in college but everything is on hold for them as well,” Tewksbury added. “They don’t have an opportunity to go and workout in front of anyone or anything like that and obviously won’t be able to be seen. I’m hoping that once we resume, I have several contacts that I am going to try to get these guys in touch with. I was planning on taking a road trip with a couple of the guys to a couple of colleges, get them a workout and that kind of thing. I am hoping that will help. There is a place for them to play, it is just a matter of getting them in front of the right people.”
The Lake Placid baseball team is disappointed that the season has been put on pause.
“The guys are dejected to be honest,” Tewksbury said. “We started out slow but were beginning to play together well the last couple of games we had. We are starting to see improvement but we have notoriously started out slow. This is my sixth year and we have always started the season slow and then peaked at the right time. We won the district last year and were one game over .500 so our record doesn’t really indicate what can happen. We just have to learn to be consistent. The players are disappointed for sure.”
For South Florida State College, spring sports have come to an end.
“The virus has not affected players from getting to a four-year school yet,” said South Florida softball coach Carlos Falla. “The girls that have scholarships are still moving on. If they were in the process, it has slowed down. They are still making contact through emails and phone calls, so they are still being recruited. It will probably take a little bit longer with no eligibility being charged to these kids this year. Some of those may keep senior kids who have classes to finish and things like that. So it has slowed down a little bit but it hasn’t been tremendous.”
Coach Falla is having to make adjustments to his own recruiting process due to the coronavirus.
“For me recruiting players, I always like to do it face-to-face but now having to do it through emails and video calls, it is harder to get a feel for the kids,” Falla said. “You can’t really see their reactions and it is a little different. I am part of the older generation and I would rather do it face-to-face.”
Falla said there is no chance of resuming the college season. He can only hope players continue to do some things on their own and keep up with their classwork.
“I’ve given the players some exercises to do to stay in shape,” he said. “They need to run and, if they get a chance, to throw a little bit but they need to stay away from everyone as much as possible. They still have class work to do and are staying pretty busy. Most of the team is waiting to see what happens. School ends May 5 and hopefully things start opening up so they can play with their travel ball teams. We still can’t recruit until next month so we are shut down.”
The uncertainty is keeping everyone on edge but the coaches are hoping players are doing what they are supposed to, to stay in shape.