SEBRING — As it stands, the “safer-at-home” directive from Gov. Ron DeSantis will expire next Thursday, effectively reopening the state May 1.
Highlands County commissioners could follow suit or keep some restrictions in place, but opted Tuesday not to set any plans until after DeSantis’ committee on the matter meets Friday.
The County Commission will have a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a final decision. If desired, they could impose local restrictions in addition to any state or federal phase-in restrictions.
“I want to see people be able to get back to work and make a living,” Commissioner Jim Brooks said, giving his view during this week’s digital conference meeting. While he acknowledged there would still be some restrictions at first, he said, “I think we can start opening up.”
He expects some of the restrictions in place now will likely stay in place for a while, he said, to include people wearing face masks in public as well as latex gloves and social distancing as precautions against catching or carrying novel coronavirus, but he would like to see restrictions eased.
He said some customers out getting supplies at grocery and/or hardware stores have on personal protective equipment and others don’t, while most observe social distancing guidelines to keep six feet between themselves and others.
“We’ve got a lot of people in the county that are, basically, out of a paycheck because their restaurant’s closed down or, you know,” Brooks said, adding that reopening with “common sense” would help. “I’m wanting to see some of this (sic) restrictions be eased [up] a little bit.”
Commission Chair Ron Handley, also speaking via his home internet connection, said the special meeting, just two days after the end of the stay-at-home directive, would give the county time to enact any additional plans.
“We’re a pretty vulnerable county,” Handley said, referring to Highlands’ percentage of infections and deaths, as reported by Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss.
On Tuesday Reiss relayed Monday night’s official Highlands County counts to commissioners: 71 cases, of which one was a non-resident, with 26 — 37.14% — in hospitals and seven — 9.8% — who had died.
Those numbers are based on the total number of patients tested for COVID-19, who have been, up until now, only those at-risk based on age, compromised immunity and other medical factors, as well as presence of COVID-19 symptoms.
“I’d hate to make a call, turn everybody loose, without another week of history behind us, personally,” Handley said.
Commissioner Don Elwell also wanted to wait a week for the governor’s committee decision. He also wanted to be sure the county did have a special meeting before reopening the county, to set guidelines.
For example, he said he would prefer to see restaurants operating with diners seated far apart from each other and dining rooms at half capacity, as they did before DeSantis ordered them to cease onsite dining.
Elwell was also concerned about how the county might help facilitate reopening of direct-service businesses, such as barbers and hair salons.
“I don’t think we’re going to be ready, unless something drastic happens in the next nine or 10 days, for a full no-bar, you know, no restrictions whatsoever,” Elwell said. “I understand what Commissioner Brooks is saying in regards to common sense. Depending on where I go, I see a lot of it or a little of it, depending on the store, sometimes.”
He preferred a special meeting next Tuesday, and Handley noted that DeSantis may put out direction on some of those finer details for each type of business.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he and his staff would review the federal guidelines for phased-in reopening. At this time, he said, Highlands County may not meet the requirements for the first phase, but he would check on that.
Vosburg noted that the county’s 30% hospitalization and 10% death rates, both higher than many other Florida counties, would come into play.
Elwell said he hoped expanded testing in the county might also reduce those rates.