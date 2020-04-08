SEBRING — Compared with most County Commission meetings, Tuesday’s was relatively short and organized, with few questions from the dais or the podium, because it didn’t use the dais or the podium.
It was handled through Microsoft Teams, a mobile app and online video conference program that linked the county commissioners, administration, department heads, officials and residents from their homes.
That way, they could hold the meeting and still comply with Centers for Disease Control guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the last two meetings, CDC guidelines restricted the Board of County Commission chambers to only 10 people — eight of which were commissioners, Vosburg, County Attorney Joy Carmichael and a representative of the Clerk of Courts to take minutes.
Officials at the time allowed a few more people in the chambers, provided they sat at least three to four seats apart from one another.
When Commission Chair Ron Handley opened Tuesday’s meeting, from his home office, he noted that with all commissioners and officials spread out in their homes, they each needed to give their name when they spoke to ensure the clerk could note their statements. He also asked people to mute their microphones to decrease background noise.
The software did allow those watching to type in questions in real time, but not to create “threads” of conversation as they went. Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski, also at a workstation, read questions aloud into the record at the appropriate time for each agenda item.
The one action agenda item commissioners had, and approved unanimously, was to move $840,818 from account 51201 “Shift-Differential Pay” to 51400 “Overtime,” to better handle the hours EMS crews are putting in right now.
EOC active
As of noon Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 14,504 total cases in Florida, with 283 deaths and high numbers of new cases per day.
Highlands County had 37 cases, 2 deaths and 11 hospitalizations.
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss told commissioners that the Emergency Operations Center is on activation with herself as incident commander over operations, logistics, planning and finance, should the situation get worse.
She pointed out, though, that the Health Department is the lead agency, and the county has no control over who gets tested or recommended for testing.
She also said the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) prevents disclosure of any personal health data, especially the names and addresses of those who test positive.
The county has sent 88 “vital missions” requests for supplies to the Florida Department of Emergency Management. Of those, Reiss said, 14 are completed, three are en route and three are “mobilizing,” meaning they are being made ready for delivery.
Another one is on hold, Reiss said, 13 are partially-filled and 54 are “tasked” — assigned to an emergency service function official.
Wear a mask
Reiss said the CDC guideline is to reduce the number of times you have to go out to the stores for essentials. When you do, she said, wear a cloth nose and mouth cover when around others.
She warned that cloth face covers should not go on anyone age 2 or younger, who has trouble breathing, is unconscious/incapacitated and/or is unable to remove the mask on their own.
She warns people also not to use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker, and that they should still keep a six-foot distance from others.
People at home
Right now, Highlands County has 30% of its workforce operating from their homes.
According to County Administrator Randy Vosburg, the remaining 70% of county staff consist of essential services, such as law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, landfill and Road and Bridge personnel.
In his report to commissioners, Vosburg also said administration has amended the requirement for two commercial garbage pickups per day to one, because with buying having dropped off, businesses can’t afford to pay Waste Connections for two pickups per week.
Vosburg said the hauler is not fighting this, despite losing money.
“Obviously, they are not excited about losing revenue, but they are being good partners on this,” Vosburg said. “[They’re] doing their part to help lessen that burden.”
Other offices
Deputy Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski told commissioners that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-23 had extended the suspension of grand jury and jury trial hearings until May 29.
For its part, Kaszubowski said, the only essential services that still needed to be done at the Highlands County Courthouse included filing of injunctions for domestic violence or protection orders, Baker Act or Marchman Act cases or for risk protection orders.
Fines and/or payments, he said, can be made over the telephone by credit card or by check mailed to Clerk of Court, 590 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.