This good news story sponsored by America’s Best Hearing, 4119 Sun N’ Lake Blvd., Sebring, FL 33872; 863-210-2764.
Nothing has been normal or traditional for this year’s graduating class or any of the students. One of their biggest disappointments was missing out on prom. The City Electric Supply (CES) Sebring branch joined several community members to put on an unconventional prom for local students. Jeremy Daugherty, of Mobile Music and More, provided the music and video for the area’s first virtual prom.
CES Branch Manager Kip Doty stated, “We helped sponsor a virtual prom night. It was something we haven’t done before, but when we were approached to be a part of this, we thought it was a great idea. Most of these kids won’t get to experience prom, so this was just a way for us to give back and try to give them something positive to remember during this hard time.”
Cross Fit Sebring donated the space for the DJ to set up all the speakers, lights and cameras.
“About eight people were onsite just to monitor comments, handle giveaways and make sure everything ran smoothly. The best part was that students got to dress up and request songs through the comments and we got to sponsor the food. We gave money directly to the students to get a free pizza from a local pizza shop,” Doty said.
Over 400 students from Lake Placid, Sebring, Avon Park and a couple out-of-county schools participated in the event that was broadcast through Facebook Live and YouTube. Over 30 people and businesses sponsored the event announced prizes, cash giveaways and more.
“We gave away about $3,000 to these students,” Doty stated. “It happened all throughout the night — $50 here, $100 there and even more prizes and giveaways between songs. In addition to sponsoring the food, our branch gave out sunglasses to the students.”
The meant a lot to Lake Placid senior Kasi Lorenzo and her mother.
“It was really fun and I liked that they had a different variety of music for everyone,” Kasi said. “It really made me feel special for them to do this.”
Kasi said the event made her feel like the community really wanted to help the seniors celebrate their final year of high school. She won two of the door prizes given away through the evening.
Her mom, Lake Placid Middle School teacher Patty Lorenzo, said, “At first as a parent you wish you had that magic wand to make everything go away for your kid but unfortunately it is what it is.
She also commented on how the community came together to help the county’s seniors celebrate.
“Music is universal and connects people. I think it gave them an opportunity to say ‘hey, people really care. We are not the only ones that are going through this. We are not going through this alone. The community is going through this with us.’ That is the part I really enjoy. I don’t think you get that in a big city, this is a small-town thing.
“We call Lake Placid High School ‘One Dragon’ but I think this is more than that, this is ‘One Highlands County’ to honor our kids. As a parent I am very appreciative for what they did not only for the seniors but also the underclassmen. We have these eighth graders also that are ending their year and they don’t know what is going on and they can’t really celebrate it. As a teacher, I feel their pain. I won’t be able to see my eighth graders and be able to give out those last hugs before they head off to high school. It is definitely difficult,” she said.
It was an unorthodox way of spending prom night but Sebring senior Arieli Montalvo enjoyed herself.
Arieli said, “We are all home anyways so my mom and I thought ‘why not’ and at one point we dressed up. It was just a cool way to do something, even in these hard times. It was really fun. For me it was a way for not only my friends from Sebring but friends from Avon Park and Lake Placid to come together and do something one last time. There were even people from Frostproof as well. This prom made it a little less sad for us.”
It was a night that students will not soon be forgetting. Some parents took the opportunity to dance with their children, have a special father-daughter dance or mother-son dance.
“It was a really touching moment,” Doty stated. “it felt great to be a part of it, but I wish we could do more. When you think about your own experiences in high school, it kind of pales in comparison to what these kids are going through. The good news is that the virtual prom night went over so well and the students loved it so much. My brother-in-law (Jeremy Daughterty) is going to put together more events for our community to give these kids more to do.”
In addition to Daughtery, Rob Bullock helped emcee the event and Michael Flowers provided the audio, video and lighting skills.
Several businesses joined City Electric Services and Crossfit Sebring to help make the evening come together by donating “door prizes” to be given away including McPhail Auto Sales, Handley Foundation, Baker & Sons Septic, Amerilife with Lisa Rivera Pearson and Drew Hendrickson, Lerma’s Landscaping, Freedom Lawn Care, Mama Bear Unlimited and Frost Bite Ice Cream and More in Frostproof.
A Tri-County Virtual Teen Dance is being planned for May 23 for teens in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties. Watch the Highlands News-Sun for more details.