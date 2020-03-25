SEBRING — Two additional cases have been reported on the Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard run by the Florida Department of Health and confirmed with the Highlands County Board of County Commission.
Due to HIPAA laws, there are limits to information that can be given out about the patients. The Florida Department of Health stated on its surveillance dashboard, of the four patients, one is a male, the other three are female.
As of yesterday, there were two females, one, 77 and the other 78 years of age. That means one male and one female have been added. As of the 6 p.m. update, only one patient has needed to be hospitalized. The patients range from 39-78 years old, with an average age of 62, according to FDOH.
One case is travel related, one case is unknown and the other two people are not travel related cases.
According to the FDOH, there have been 22 people tested in the country, with 14 negative tests, four pending tests and the four positive test results.
As of the 6 p.m. update on Tuesday there have been:
• Total cases – 1,467
• Florida deaths – 20
• Monitoring – 1,249
FDOH reports a total of 16,046 people tested in Florida:
• Pending tests – 1,297
• Total negative – 13,358
The state COVID-19 24/7 question line is 866-779-6121. Please do not call law enforcement with coronavirus questions. There is no curfew or quarantine in place.
In his press conference Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis said he is not ordering a stay-in-place order citing New York as an example. He said when New York was ordered to shelter in place, people left the state in droves, many of them flying into Florida. DeSantis also said the president has worked with governors and let them tailor mitigation to fit their needs. He said when there is a lockdown, some people may gather in groups and unintentionally infect each other.
DeSantis said on Tuesday he wants anyone over the age of 65 and anyone with serious medical conditions to stay at home for the next two weeks. Additionally, he has asked all non-essential businesses to use at least 50% telecommuting, to ensure social distancing as the state continues to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. DeSantis made the announcement at the capitol as the number of positive cases for COVID-19 increased to more than 1,400 in Florida. DeSantis says senior citizens are at the greatest risk from the virus.
The News-Service of Florida contributed to this report.