The Highlands News-Sun has been working behind the scenes in an effort to open up our coverage of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The stories are now open on our website for the general public to read. Go to www.highlandsnewssun.com and look for the Corona Coverage link at the top. All of the stories, from local to global, included in our print product that relate to the virus can be found on the link, including past stories as quickly as we can get to them. If you have any questions or wish to receive the print edition in your driveway daily, please contact our customer service desk at 863-385-6155.
Coronavirus stories available on website
rwashington
