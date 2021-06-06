Florida wasn’t the first state to end daily COVID-19 reporting — and it certainly won’t be the last, as COVID numbers continue to drop around the country. Alabama just switched to a Monday-Wednesday-Friday reporting cycle and a number of states have already stopped reporting on weekends.
While Florida’s numbers have improved greatly, the state’s seven-day positivity rate of 3.33% is nearly double the national average of 1.77%. Through Thursday, the state’s seven-day average was 1,578 new cases a day, which is a decrease of 29% from the previous week, but testing also dropped 27% over the same seven-day period, so just modest improvement for Florida.
According to the Florida Department of Health, Highlands County has now vaccinated 46,448 people, which is 50% of the population 12 years and older. The state average is 53%.
Sumter County has the highest vaccination rate at 67%, while Holmes County has the lowest rate at 24%.
As a whole, the rest of the Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee) has a collective positivity rate of 2.91% and a 24% decrease in new cases from the previous week.
The Southwest (Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Utah) saw a 14% increase in positivity rate over the past week, climbing from 3.08% to 3.51%. New cases did drop 10%, although testing dropped 22%.
The Pacific Northwest/Rockies (Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming) also saw an increase in positivity rate over the past week, climbing from 2.95 to 3.11%. New cases dropped 32%, while testing dropped 36%.
Among states, Michigan has righted its ship over the past seven weeks, with a seven-day positivity rate of 2.46%, which is a 35% decrease from a week ago and an 85% decrease from two months ago.
States reported 19,816 new cases on Friday, which was 759 fewer than last Friday, which brings the seven-day average to 13,856. That’s a 20% decrease from the 20,390 new case average from the previous Friday. The 1.77% positivity rate is a 14% decrease from the previous week.
The seven-day average for deaths is now 383, a 22% decrease from last week. The lag time on death reporting is greater than any other metric, making it the most unreliable as it pertains to accurately portraying the current situation.