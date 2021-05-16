Highlands County saw two new deaths from COVID-19 with the release of Saturday’s virus numbers by the Florida Department of Health. The two new deaths reported Saturday bring the county’s total to 360.
There were 15 new virus cases reported, raising the total to 8,664. Of those, there have been 8,567 resident cases and non-resident cases remained at 97.
Of the new cases, six of them were in the 35 to 44 age group and there were four in the 45 to 54 age grouping. The median age for the day was 45 and the overall median age is 50.
Hospitalizations increased one to 667 and the Agency for Health Care Administration showed 13 people currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. That’s a reduction of two from the 15 who were hospitalized on Friday.
There were 203 resident tests processed in the county and with the 15 positive cases, the positivity rate for the day was 7.39%, which is the highest percentage seen since May 8.
The state saw 3,319 new cases, which raises the overall total to 2,289,522 cases. There have been 2,246,756 resident cases and 42,766 non-resident cases.
The state’s positivity rate was below 5% for the sixth straight day at 4.41%.
There were 57 new deaths reported in the state, bringing the overall total to 36,776. There have been 36,056 resident deaths and 720 non-resident deaths recorded.
There have been 93,056 resident hospitalizations and ACHA showed there were 2,497 hospitalized as of Saturday at 5 p.m.
FDOH reported 51,035 vaccines given in the state on Friday, which brings the number of people vaccinated in Florida to 9,538,110.
In the U.S., vaccinations have slowed down a bit, as the average number per day has dropped to 1.93 million. At the current rate it would take four months to vaccinate 75% of the population. On Wednesday, the average was 2.16 million per day with an estimate of three months to cover 75% of the population.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has fully vaccinated 121.7 million people, or 36.7% of the population. Among adults, the percentage climbs to 46.6%, while among seniors, the percentage is 72.4%. Somebody is considered fully vaccinated after receiving two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford is reporting 1.43 billion vaccine doses have been given worldwide.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 32.9 million COVID-19 cases and had 585,651 deaths.
Globally, there have been a total of 162 million cases and 3.36 million deaths.