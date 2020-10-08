SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health’s Wednesday COVID-19 report showed Highlands County having a poor day for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, the county added 20 new cases of coronavirus and reported three more deaths from the previous day’s report.
The new infections bring the total positive cases to 2,285, including non-residents. The report shows the cases came from 164 processed tests on Oct. 6. The positivity rate for Oct. 6 was 10.87%, per the Wednesday report. That is a slight tick up from the previous day’s positivity rate and the highest since Sept. 22. A positivity rate of 5% or less for two weeks is a guideline for reopening.
According to the Highlands County Board of County Commission, 21,963 people have been tested with 19,667 negative tests with 11 inconclusive and 13 tests still pending on Wednesday.
The three new deaths has brought the overall death toll to 97 people, or 3% of all cases. There have been 248 hospitalizations in the county. Currently there are 19, five more people admitted than the previous day’s report.
Statewide, the positive cases rose by 2,582, which includes non-residents. The new total of positive case on Wednesday was 722,707. The new cases came from 58,810 tests processed, which was quite a bit more than the previous day’s tests at 41,120 tests. There was an additional 137 new deaths to bring the toll to 14,904.
The FDOH report shows a slight dip in the positivity rate to 4.15%, down from 5.25% the previous day. In the case of positivity, less is always better.
Other counties have not been as fortunate as Highlands County, which has only every seen single and double digits. Many neighboring counties have come down from quadruple digit jumps and are down to a relative low triple digits. They are: Broward — 239, Dade — 421, Duval — 189, Hillsborough — 139, Orange — 195, and Palm Beach — 138.
Dixie and Liberty counties must be doing something right as they had zero new cases in Wednesday’s report.
Nationally, there have been 7,533,976 cases of infections and 211,492 deaths.
Globally, there have been 35,980,287 cases of COVID-19 and 1,052,193 deaths reported.