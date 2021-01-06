SEBRING — Highlands County’s positivity rate for Tuesday came down slightly from the previous day as revealed by the Florida Health Department’s report.
According to the reports, Highlands had 25 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. In addition, the county had two more people die whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19. The new death toll is 208.
The new COVID cases bring the overall total to 5,179, which is broken down into 5,126 non-residents and 53 non-residents. The median age on Tuesday was 54 and the overall median age is 51 years old.
There have been 443 hospitalizations with the Agency for Health Care Administration reporting 61 hospitalizations as of 3:02 p.m. Tuesday. The agency also shows an ICU bed census as 24 with seven beds available.
The county only processed 170 tests, which is up over the past few days but still very low. Out of those tests, 146 tests were negative. The tests and new cases brought the positivity rate to 14.12%, which is slightly better than the 14.96% on Monday.
Long-term care cases have risen to 503, or 10% of all cases. Correction facilities have risen to 79, or 2% of all cases.
There were 40 vaccines given on Monday with a total of 809 who have been given their first dose of the vaccine. On Tuesday, the FDOH report showed that one person have been given both doses to form a complete vaccination.
Across the state, Florida added 15,431 new cases of coronavirus overnight. The new cases bring the total number of cases to 1,392,123. Of those cases, 1,367,778 were residents and 24,345 non-residents.
In addition to the new cases, an additional 100 deaths have been added to the state’s tally. Of the deaths, 98 have been residents and two have been non-residents. In total, there have been 22,188 residents who have succumbed to COVID-19 and 327 non-residents whose deaths have been attributed to the virus. Florida has now seen 22,515 deaths.
The state processed 119,383 tests overnight with 104,190 negative test results. The new results gave the state a 12.74% positivity rate. That is the second highest positivity rate since Dec. 22.
As of Tuesday, 289,773 people statewide have had their first dose of the COVID vaccine and 1,997 people have completed the two-shot series.
The major three metrics were all down across the United States, as tests were at 1,638,829, which yielded 177,669 new cases, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Monday evening report. There were an additional 1,545 deaths reported for the day.
Hospitalizations were at an all-time high with 128,210 and is the most reliable post-holiday metric, as it is the least influenced by holiday reporting lags. Arizona has the highest hospitalization rate in the country, with 659 per million people, followed by Alabama, California, Georgia and Tennessee.
Arizona also leads the country in new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, with 116, followed by California and Rhode Island, each with 96. Tennessee has averaged 95 new cases per 100,000 population and Utah and Oklahoma are at 88 each.
California continues to drive the country’s numbers, as an additional 31,440 cases were reported Tuesday and 368 new deaths. The state has now seen 2.45 million cases and had 27,003 deaths.
On Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told “Face the Nation” that Los Angeles County is seeing one new case every six seconds.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 20.9 million cases in the United States and 355,371 deaths.
Across the globe, there have been a total of 86.1 million cases and 1.86 million deaths.