After not releasing updated COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, the Florida Department of Health released numbers on Sunday, which show a steep increase in coronavirus cases.
FDOH said Saturday’s report was unavailable due to a mix-up in the reporting by one of the laboratories. State officials said Helix Laboratory submitted 400,000 test results which had already been tabulated and it would take some time to remove the duplicated results.
“The Department of Health received approximately 400,000 previously-reported COVID-19 test results from Helix Laboratory — a private lab that is not affiliated with the state of Florida,” stated a Department of Health press release issued Saturday. “The massive size of the data file and the need to de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results prevented the Department of Health’s automatic reporting system from processing yesterday’s results as it normally does. State epidemiologists are currently working to reconcile the data, which will take a day to finish.”
When the numbers did show up on Sunday, there were 5,570 more cases in the state than there were with Friday’s report and FDOH numbers showed that approximately 3,700 of the new cases were processed on Saturday. That’s the largest number of new cases seen in a single day in the last two weeks. But the good news was there were more than 102,000 negative tests processed on the same day, which resulted in a positivity rate for new cases of 3.47%, which is the lowest positive rate in the last two weeks, as well.
One negative aspect is that there were 259 new cases in the state found in school age children, ages 5 to 14.
The latest death count was 15,364 resident deaths, which is an increase of 178 from the numbers released on Friday. There were two additional non-resident deaths to bring that total to 188.
Highlands County saw an additional 33 cases in the past two days, which brings the total to 2,346, of which 12 cases belong to non-residents.
There were two more deaths, which brings the county total to 99.
A total of 23 people were hospitalized as of Sunday morning, which is down one from the numbers released on Friday. The county’s positivity rate the last two days was under 5% both days and FDOH shows more than 960 negative tests over the two days.
DeSoto County added eight cases over the two days and now has seen 1,605 COVID-19 cases, while Glades County saw two new cases and now stands at 579.
Hardee County had 17 new cases over the two days and is at 1,455, while Okeechobee County saw eight new cases and is at 1,639.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday there had been 7.75 million cases in the United States, with 214,735 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Globally, there have been 37.3 million cases and 1.07 million deaths.