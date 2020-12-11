SEBRING — Highlands County started off with a rough week in regards to COVID-19 data. It was apparent when the Florida Department of Health released Thursday’s report, the county would continue the rocky ride.
The county added 45 new cases of infection, four more than the previous day. The total number of new cases has risen to 4,178. The composition is 3,689 residents and 31 non-residents, which is one more non-resident than Wednesday.
To add to the bad news, the county has reported an additional five deaths overnight. There have been 31 deaths since Thursday of last week. The total in the county sits at 180 people whose deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.
Out of 545 tests processed, 502 residents tested negative. The new cases and tests processed lead to a daily positivity rate of 7.89%. The positivity was down quite a bit from the previous day of 10.57%, but the testing was far less.
The median daily age jumped 10 years from the day before and was 67. The overall median age has remained at 52 years old.
Hospitalizations rose by two people to 400 or 10% of all cases. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 51 people being treated in the hospitals as of 3:36 p.m. Thursday. AHCA also showed the county’s hospital bed census was 227 with 32 beds available. The ICU bed census for the same time period was 25 with an availability of seven beds or 21.88%.
Long-term care facilities have seen 464 cases of infection or 11% of all cases. The correctional facilities have contributed 72 cases of infection to the county’s count.
Statewide, the numbers from new COVID-19 cases rose by 11,335 and now totals 1,094,697 cases of infection. Florida residents make up 1,076,547 of the total and 18,150 non-residents.
Franklin County was the only county without any increase. Dade County led Thursday’s numbers with 2,252 cases followed by Broward County with 1,103. Hillsborough had 893 cases, its highest since July 17. Other triple digit increases are: Alachua – 128, Brevard – 157, Collier – 154, Escambia – 221, Lake – 156, Lee – 300, Leon – 164, Manatee – 158, Marion – 184, Okaloosa – 122, Orange – 650, Osceola – 268, Palm Beach – 638, Pasco – 271, Pinellas – 544, Polk — 422, Santa Rosa – 179, Sarasota – 161, Seminole – 161, St, Lucie – 117 and Volusia – 166.
Around the state, there have been 135 deaths added overnight, to bring the total to 19,716. The total consisted of 19,591 state residents and 260 non-residents. There was a total of six non-resident deaths reported overnight.
According to the FDOH Dashboard, 139,689 tests processed with a 128,455 negative results. Thursday’s daily positivity was 8.04% with a median age holding steady at 40.
The United States broke its previous record for most deaths in a day. The COVID Tracking Project reported 3,054 deaths in its Tuesday evening, which is far greater than the previous high of 2,769, which was set on May 7.
There were 209,822 new cases reported on the day on just 1,771,730 tests, yielding a positivity rate of 11.8% for the country. Current hospitalizations set another record with 106,688, which is more than 2,000 more than the previous record, which was set a day before.
As has been the case lately, California is driving the number of new cases, as the Golden State reported an additional 29,677 new cases and 220 deaths on Thursday’s report by the California Department of Public Health. The state has seen 200 or more of the last six days, including a record 219 deaths on Tuesday, which only lasted until Thursday’s count of 220.
Ohio had another rough day with 11,738 new cases and 111 deaths. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health updated its Travel Advisory – states to avoid due to having a positivity rate of 15% or greater – and one of the states listed to avoid was Ohio.
According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has seen a total of 15,483,674 cases and has had 290,992 deaths.
The U.S. is dominating the global COVID-19 case news. No other country reported more than 40,000 new cases and the U.S. has now seen twice as many cases as any other country but India.
There have been 69.3 million cases globally and 1.58 million deaths.