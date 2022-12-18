Florida saw its fourth straight week of increasing COVID-19 cases, according to the Friday night report released by the Florida Department of Health. The state saw 22,572 new cases for the seven-day period of Dec. 9-15, which is the highest number seen in any week since September.
The state’s positivity rate climbed to 13.1%, also the highest rate since September.
There were 35,701 vaccinations given in the state during the week, the second-lowest total in the past 10 weeks. Of those, 29,922 were booster shots. There were 3,498 people who received a first dose during the past week.
FDOH is showing Florida with a total of 7.26 million cases and 83,606 deaths. A total of 16.08 million vaccines have been given.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed 2,082 patients hospitalized in the state on Saturday with COVID-19, which is up from 1,893 a week ago. There were 227 ICU patients, which is an increase of 46 compared to last week.
In Highlands County, there were 83 new COVID cases for the week, which brings the total up to 29,700 cases. The county’s positivity rate was 14.4% and vaccines remain low in the county, with just nine given over the past seven days.
The New York Times is showing Highlands County with 770 deaths, which is an increase of five from last week. With 725 deaths per 100,000 population, the county remained the sixth-worst in the state.
Florida’s numbers are following the trends seen in the United States, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing 455,466 new cases, which is several thousand fewer than last week, but well above numbers seen in October and November.
CDC is showing 2,703 deaths for the week, which is in comparable to numbers seen the past two months.
The CDC is showing an average of 5,036 new COVID hospitalizations per day, which is a slight increase from the previous week. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed 40,337 hospitalized in the country on Saturday. There were 4,231 ICU cases, which is an increase of nearly 500 from last week’s numbers.
CDC is showing the U.S. with a total of 99.7 million cases and 1.08 million deaths.
Globally, there have been a total of 652.8 million cases and 6.66 million deaths, with 14.6 million cases and 43,275 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The four-week global numbers showed an increase in both cases and deaths
There have 13.1 billion vaccine doses given globally, according to the CSSE.