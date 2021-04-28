Highlands County’s COVID-19 numbers went up across the board from new cases to deaths and positivity rate. With only nine new cases on Monday, it was easy to see that it would rise. In fact, new cases rose to 25 infections on Tuesday. All of Monday’s new cases were from residents.
The additional cases bring the cumulative total to 8,377 infections. Of those infections, 8,285 have been residents and 92 non-residents.
The Florida Department of Health shows 218 infections over the past seven days. That is an average of 31.14 cases per day. The daily average age was 31 on Tuesday. The overall median age remains at 51.
One death was reported overnight. This brings the county’s death toll to 343 people whose deaths have been attributed from COVID.
Hospitalizations have hit 651, that is 8% of all cases. The Agency for Health Care Administration shows 37 people hospitalized because of COVID on Tuesday afternoon. That is three more from the previous day. AHCA also reports 3,349 people were in the hospital during the same time frame.
Testing more than doubled with 221 processed with 195 negative tests. Tuesday’s positivity rate took an unwanted turn to 11.76%.
The state saw an increase of 5,271 new cases, raising the total to 2,217,368 cases. Of those, there have been 2,175,844 resident cases and 41,524 non-resident cases.
Testing climbed a bit, with the state processing 76,269 resident tests on Monday. The positivity rate for the day was 6.92%.
Florida saw an increase of 46 deaths, bringing the total to 35,646. There have been 34,958 resident deaths and 688 non-resident deaths.
FDOH reported 81,611 vaccines given in the state on Monday, which raises the total to 8,625,933 people to have received at least one vaccine dose. Of those, 5,884,717 people have received both doses or one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Numbers in the U.S. bounced upwards as expected on Monday, as states reported 53,944 new cases. That’s 5,615 lower than last Monday and a shade below the seven-day average of 54,140.
States did report 423 new deaths, which is up 43 from last Monday, but 266 fewer than the seven-day average of 686.
The country’s positivity rates continued its slight downward path, with the seven-day average at 3.64%, a 16% decrease from a week ago.
Michigan’s numbers continue to improve, with the state’s seven-day average of 5,144 a 31% decrease from a week ago and the positivity rate average 11.04%, which is a 23% decrease from a week ago.
California’s average positivity rate dropped below 1% at .94%, while Texas saw a slight decrease of 4% to 4.65%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 42.7% of Americans as having received at least one vaccine dose. Senior citizens are being vaccinated at a much higher rate than any other age group, as 80.8% of those 75 and older have received at least one shot, while 83% of those 65 to 74 have received at least one dose. Among those 50 to 64, 61.1% have received at least one dose.
For those 40-49, 48.9% of the people have received at least one dose, while 42.3% of those 30-39 have gotten at least one shot. For those 18-29, the percentage drops to 32.8%.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering shows the United States with 32.14 million cases and 573,044 deaths.
Globally, there have been 148.1 million cases and 3.12 million deaths.