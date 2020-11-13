SEBRING — Highlands County’s COVID-19 caseload has increased by 25 new infections on Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health. The new cases brought the overall total to 3,062. The breakdown on Thursday was Florida residents-3,041 and non residents had 21 infections.
The new cases stemmed from the 230 tests processed. Of those tested, 205 people tested negative. The daily positivity was 10.87%. The positivity rate has not been at 5% or under since Oct. 21 when the positivity rate was 4.83%.
The county has added two more deaths for a total of 128. Thursday’s median age was 64 and the median age has not been below 50 since Oct. 29 when it was 36. The overall median age has increased to 49.
There are 55 hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration. AHCA also shows the ICU bed census for the county is 25 with eight beds available as of 3:02 p.m. Thursday.
Highlands County has had 429 infections (14% of all cases) in long-term care facilities. There have been 39 resident deaths and two staff member deaths. In the county’s correctional facility there has been 69 cases of coronavirus.
The counties that have seen triple digit increases are: Broward – 520,Dade – 1,199, Duval – 162, Escambia – 115, Hillsborough – 374, Lee – 138, Orange – 375, Osceola – 116, Palm Beach – 388, Pasco – 112, Pinellas – 246 and Polk – 168.
Glades, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, and Union counties had no new cases.
Statewide, Florida added 5,607 new cases – 5,534 were residents and 73 were non-residents. The new cases brought the total to 863,619. The cases came from 75,557 tests. The positivity rate was far better than the county’s rate at 7.32%. Thursday’s state median age was 38 and the state’s overall median age was 40.
There were 72 residents whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 and one non-resident death. Thursday’s deaths brought the state’s death toll to 17,585 (17,372 residents and 213 non-residents).
Florida’s long-term care facilities have reported 52,919, or 6% of all cases of coronavirus. The state’s correctional facilities have reported 25,140 cases of COVID-19.
Nationwide, there have been 10,457,240 cases and 242,248 deaths attributed to the disease. Globally, there have been 53,001,867 cases reported and 1,289,231 deaths.