SEBRING — While Highlands County does not have a mandate to wear masks in a public place, county officials still advise it’s a good idea.
Currently, no local government in Florida can impose a mandate, whether wanted or not, because Gov. Ron DeSantis has disallowed it. However, public information and emergency management officials, including those with Highlands County, still want people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The county still has an epidemic status, according to the arcgis.com COVID-19 trends dashboard, with 540 cases confirmed in the last 14 days.
Arcgis.com also showed a total of approximately 799 active cases, based on Friday’s data, with 761 people infected out of every 100,000 people. Estimated population for the county is 105,069, based on 2019 figures.
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss has told the Highlands County Board of County Commission that people need to continue keeping a six-foot distance from others, washing hands constantly and self-quarantining when they are sick, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mask up
Public officials have also said that includes wearing a cloth mask whenever possible, and especially around other people, to help prevent catching or spreading the virus. If you are going to be in a crowded place or around other people, said Assistant Public Information Officer Karen Clogston, it’s best to have on a mask.
“We want to help slow the spread,” Clogston said. “We understand that wearing a mask will not stop the spread.”
She noted that people have voiced objection to public service announcements put out by Reiss and Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski in print, broadcast and social media. It’s best, Clogston said, to get several cloth masks and rotate them, making sure you always have a freshly washed one for each errand that wasn’t just used the day before on a different trip.
The CDC advises that masks are part of a comprehensive strategy to suppress transmission and save lives and warns that the use of a mask alone is not enough to provide an adequate level of protection against COVID-19. The CDC recommends physical distancing, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding and not promoting crowds, washing hands frequently, and coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue.
When putting on a mask, the CDC recommends, make sure your hands are clean, and clean your hands again after you take it off or if you touch it for any reason. The mask must cover your nose, mouth and chin.
When you take a mask off, store it in a clean plastic bag. Wash cloth masks every day and dispose of paper medical masks in a trash bin after use.
Most of all, do not use masks with air valves, as they are not effective, the CDC states.
Be aware
Public service announcements from the county, based on CDC guidelines, state that COVID-19’s incubation time is 14 days, and people take four to five days from the time of first exposure to develop symptoms. For 97% of those who get COVID-19 and develop symptoms, they usually do by 11.5 days after infection.
That’s why, if you are hosting or visiting a holiday gathering, you can take the following steps to make it safer:
- Improve ventilation by choosing outdoor spaces or opening windows and doors, if the weather permits.
- Seat people at least six feet apart, especially for those who are not part of the same household.
- Limit the number of guests to ensure you can keep distances.
- Talk with people ahead of time to set expectations.
- Clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces.
More tips may be found at CDC.gov/coronavirus.
Take time/care
If you have or think you might have COVID-19, the county advises it’s best to stay home and away from other people. The CDC advises that staying away from others helps stop the spread of the virus, and anyone who experiences an emergency warning sign, like trouble breathing, should get emergency medical care immediately.
You can usually be around others after:
- Ten days since symptoms first appeared.
- A day – 24 hours – with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.
- Signs that all other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving.
The county advises that most people who have COVID-19 may have a mild illness and recover at home. However, if you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, also make sure to contact your healthcare provider or our local health department at 863-386-6040.