SEBRING — Highlands County has once again gained “epidemic” status and is now second among Florida’s 67 counties for case growth.
LaTosha Reiss, manager of Highlands County Emergency Management, said Tuesday she had hoped after her last report to the Board of County Commission that the number of local cases would stabilize or go down.
Pointing to a graph of the case numbers per week, she said this past week was as bad as the summer.
“If you look at last week’s numbers for the weekly counts, it is only four cases short of our highest point back in July,” Reiss said referring to 279 cases last week compared to 283 cases in the week of July 12.
“We are not seeing the trends we were hoping two weeks ago, that it was going to either go down or stabilize itself,” Reiss said. “It’s not. It’s going up drastically. This is definitely not what we wanted to see.”
As of Tuesday morning, going by the Monday update, Reiss said the county had seen 11 more deaths since her Nov. 3 update. She also noted 652 active cases, “significantly up” from the last update of 403.
Also, one of her tallying resources, an online tracking site at www.arcgis.com, has listed the county once again with “epidemic” status, a status it shares with all but four other counties in Florida, which are listed as “spreading.”
At 31.5 cases per day per 100,000 people, based on a 21-day average, the county had more than the state average of 25.2 cases per day per 100,000 people, Reiss said.
The county’s threshold for epidemic status is an average of 21 new cases per day, based on local population.
Reiss also said the county’s Emergency Operations Center, as of Tuesday, had been on activation for COVID-19 for 246 days straight.
She previously reported the county as being marked as an epidemic in her Aug. 4 report. Back then, the county had 573 active cases and just 29 deaths — 100 less than now.
At that time, the case-doubling rate — the amount of time the county takes to double its case numbers — had gone up to 14.6 days.
On Oct. 6, Reiss had some good news, in that the case-doubling rate had gone up several days, and the county’s status had dropped from epidemic to spreading. She told commissioners plot graphs of case numbers had shown some “flattening.”
However, the county had 28 people hospitalized at that time, and the total death toll had risen to 92.
A month later, at the last county commission meeting on Nov. 3, Reiss’ reported local COVID-19 numbers as “not looking as good as they were last time I was here.”
The 326 estimated active case number had gone up to 403, and the county had gone up to seventh in case growth, with a 5.95% growth rate, up from 17th with a 3.93% growth rate.
The county had gone from 13.9 cases per 100,000 people to 20.6 cases per 100,000, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute, the same as the entire state of Florida, she said.
While the case-doubling rate had gone up to 85 days, she said, a line graph of total new case numbers showed a spike at the end of 473 new cases in a month.
Fifteen more people had died, also, she said.
As of Tuesday, the case-doubling rate had gone up to 95 days, up from 85 days on Nov. 3. However, Reiss said, Highlands County had 68 people hospitalized, up from 34 on Nov. 3 and just 17 two weeks before that.
Reiss reminded commissioners of the need to get out the message for people to wear masks, maintain a six foot or greater distance from each other, wash their hands frequently and thoroughly as well as cleaning commonly-touched surfaces regularly.
There was no call from the audience on Tuesday to revisit the county’s stance on requiring residents to wear masks. Although many members of the audience and most county staff members wore masks when not speaking, none of the commissioners did and they were seated closer than the recommended safe social distance.
Reiss advises people to still adhere to personal accountability for their safety. If people are sick, they should stay home, she said, and should get tested as soon as possible if they think they have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.
Reiss wants all residents to remember that the Florida Department of Health at 7205 S. George Blvd. still conducts testing as does the Health Department and AdventHealth for free 8-10 a.m. each Wednesday at a county-sponsored event on the backside of Lakeshore Mall — excluding holidays.
She reminds anyone with symptoms to not wait but call their physician and schedule a test immediately.