Highlands County continues to have single-digit increases in its new cases as reported by the Florida Department of Heath’s daily COVID-19 report on Monday afternoon.
With just six new cases of COVID to add to its tally, the cumulative for Highlands County is at 7,516. All six new cases belonged to residents. Of the cumulative cases, 7,433 are from residents and 83 are from non-residents.
FDOH reports 72 new cases over the past seven days. That is an average of 10.28 cases of the virus per day.
There were no deaths reported overnight, so the total number of deaths in Highlands remains at 313.
Testing was down, which could be the reason the positivity rate was up 6.78%, compared with less than 3% on Sunday. There were only 118 tests processed with 110 negative results.
The daily median age is 41 while the cumulative is 52. Corrections has seen 124 cases of COVID. There have been 660 positive persons who have had COVID in long-term care facilities. There have been 83 deaths to either residents or staff in long-term care facilities.
The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 27 people hospitalized with the virus, the exact amount as reported Sunday.
Florida also saw a decline in new cases on Monday with 2,862 people infected. The cases brought the total to 2,011,211. Of the cumulative cases, 1,974,051 are from residents and 37,160 cases are from non-residents.
There were just 39 deaths overnight, bringing the total to 33,408 people who have died from COVID. Of the people who died from the virus, 32,779 were residents and 629 were non-residents.
Testing was way down with 44,533 processed with 41,544 negative results. The daily positivity rate generated was 6.69%.
The state’s median daily age is 37 years old.
According to FDOH, men have higher mortality rates than women, even though women have had more cases of the virus. They show females have had 1,032,183 cases throughout the state compared to the men with 927,120 cases. However, 18,398 men have died from COVID whereas 14,381 women have died.
Numbers in the United States saw minimal increases, although the typical ‘weekend lag’ likely played a role, as not all states report on Saturday or Sunday. The United States saw an increase of 37,763 new cases, with 1,174,905 processed tests.
There were 438 reported deaths – the first time there have been fewer than 500 deaths since Nov. 2.
Hospitalizations are also down, with 34,570 and 6,741 currently in ICU.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has now seen 29.85 million cases and 542,636 deaths.
Globally, the case count has increased to 123.5 million and 2.72 million deaths.