SEBRING — Highlands County has a healthy surplus heading into Fiscal Year 2020-21, at least for now.
What’s uncertain, according to the county’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is what kind of hit novel coronavirus will have on the county, both in emergency response and in lost revenue.
When OMB Manager David Nitz recently briefed the Board of County Commission on the county’s finances, he said county department directors and constitutional officers have been asked to submit their budgets to him by April 3, the end of next week. Budget review between the OMB and county administration are set for May 4-15, with public workshops to follow in July and August. Formal budget hearings and final votes will take place Sept. 3 and 15.
The county could start this year’s budget process with a little more than $16 million in reserves, Nitz said. The unassigned fund balance at the start of this fiscal year was $17.1 million, minus $4.98 million that commissioners approved to put into the budget, leaving $12.2 million — enough for a little more than two months of operations at $5.69 million per month — if needed.
As of March 17, Nitz said, the amount that the county will end up using will be approximately $1 million, with $4 million going back to reserves.
Highlands County also received this fiscal year an additional $504,781 reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, for costs incurred from Hurricane Irma in 2017, bringing the reserves up to $16.6 million.
That’s good, he said, because $16.6 million would pay for almost three months of operation, if needed.
His main concern is whether or not the county will end up spending that in the coming months as novel coronavirus takes its toll not only on local individuals’ health, but also on the local economy and the county’s tax base.
In Fiscal Year 2019-20, Nitz said, the estimated tax revenue should come out to $41.6 million.
Preliminary reports on improved property values forecast a 1% property tax increase of $415,654 — substantially less than the 3.5% average budget increase commissioners requested of their department directors and the county’s constitutional officers for this past year.
Nitz said the “Save Our Homes” property tax caps to protect residential taxpayers from sharp tax increases have also held down revenue for local governments.
Commission Chair Ron Handley, a general contractor, said costs to build new homes have gone “way up,” and Nitz agreed that people building new homes would contribute a higher share than those who’ve owned their homes longer.
Often, local governments must make up tax shortages with special assessments, as the county has done with fire and garbage assessments.
Currently, the property tax/millage rate is 8.55. The most it can be, by state law, is 10. That leaves 1.45 mills — a revenue increase of $7.1 million, Nitz said — before Highlands hits that ceiling.
Commissioners said in budget hearings all last summer that they wanted to hold the rate or lower it. They held it at 8.55 and negotiated with constitutional officers on budget increases.
While the county commission approves constitutional officers’ budgets, each constitutional officer sets his or her own budget. The largest is usually the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office; the smallest, the Supervisor of Elections Office — except during presidential election years.
Nitz gave commissioners a preliminary forecast of a $72.1 million general fund budget — the part commissioners directly oversee that does not include constitutional officers.
Out of that, Nitz expects the County Commission would have to allocate $1.82 million to grant programs, $110,000 to capital purchases/improvements, $1.33 million in transfers to other funds and $481,500 in reserves for contingency.
That would leave $68.3 million in the overall general fund, Nitz said.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, last week, said it was a good time to ask county department heads to hold all spending. The virus pandemic stands to reduce sales, gasoline and infrastructure taxes.
“I think we really need to consider putting a halt on spending right now until we kind of get to a point where those [taxes] go back up,” Tuck said. If not, she said, the county may be looking for money in a month.
Commissioner Don Elwell didn’t think a “freeze” was wise, but did think directors should consider each expense carefully.
“I know travel budgets are about to drop, considerably, because nobody’s going anywhere,” Elwell said.