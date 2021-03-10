Highlands County saw a fairly good day for COVID-19 numbers reported daily by the Florida Department of Health, however, the numbers did go up slightly. New cases have increased by 15, the highest since last Thursday. The cumulative total cases is 7,362. Of those cases, 7,288 were from residents and 74 non-residents were infected. One new case was from a non-resident.
The overall median age is still at 52.
The median age jumped from 38 years old to 63 years of age overnight.
The total deaths in Highlands County increased to 311 people who have died from COVID. This number reflects an overnight increase of three deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Testing continued to increase. There were 164 tests processed for Monday’s report. There was 149 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 9.15%, significantly higher than the previous day.
There was only one new admission to hospitals reported. The report shows 577 hospitalizations. Tuesday afternoon, the Agency for Health Care Administration showed 28 people were COVID patients.
The number of deaths of staff or residents in long-term care has remained at 84 since March 4.
Statewide, Florida saw numbers increase with 4,426 new cases on Monday. The new cases brought the state’s total cases to 1,952,733. Of those cases, 1,916,774 are from residents and 35,959 non-residents who contracted the virus.
Florida had a total of 132 deaths overnight, a jump of 49 over the previous day. The overall death toll is 32,481. The deaths are divided between 31,889 residents and 592 non-residents.
Testing was up a good amount but still relatively low with 76,799 processed. There were 72,294 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 5.87%.
Across the United States of America, there have been 29,078,898 cases reported with 527,341 deaths.
Globally, there have been 117,406,7377 cases of coronavirus and 2,607,782 deaths reported.