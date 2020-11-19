SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health’s Dashboard report showed an increase of 7,925 new cases of coronavirus when Wednesday’s report came out. That was 334 more infections than on Tuesday’s report. The numbers are divided by 892,352 residents and 12,896 non-residents. The state had a daily positivity rate of 9.71%, which was better than Tuesday’s because of increased testing of 104,996 people.
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 jumped by 88 in the state. The deaths are also broken down by residents and non-residents with a total of 17,731 and 218, respectively. The total deaths stands at 17,949.
Highlands County had another bad day with 40 more new cases – up from 28 on Tuesday. There were 3,302 residents and the non-residents remaining at 22 cases. The 40 new cases stem from 418 tests processed. Of those 418 tests, 378 people tested negative. The daily positivity rate for the county was 9.57%. That was up from Tuesday’s 7.94% with 313 tests processed.
There was another death attributed to coronavirus, bringing the total deaths in Highlands County to 133. There are currently 67 people in the hospital with the main diagnosis as COVID-19. The Agency for Health Care Administration shows the county bed census at 228 with 34 beds available. They also show the ICU bed census as 23 with four available.
The daily median age dropped significantly to 56 from 71 the previous day. The overall median age is 51. Long-term care facilities in Highlands County have had 436 cases and make up 13% of all cases. Correctional facilities report 69, or 2%.
Only two counties had zero increases, Dixie and Franklin. Several others have gone up by three digits: Alachua – 132, Brevard – 150, Broward – 777, Collier – 181, Duval – 253, Escambia – 119, Hillsborough – 450, Lee – 277, Leon – 116, Manatee – 104, Okaloosa — 105, Orange – 554, Osceola – 220, Palm Beach – 497, Pasco – 188, Pinellas – 239, Polk — 163, Seminole – 124 and Volusia – 111. Only Dade County saw a four-digit increase, 1,661.
Nationally, there have been 11,441,946 cases and 249,733 deaths have been reported.
Globally, there have been 56,051,621 documented and 1,345,639 deaths attributed to COVID-19.