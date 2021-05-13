Highlands County saw a slight increase in its COVID-19 numbers but they still remained low on Wednesday. The Florida Department of Health showed an increase of 11 new cases of coronavirus, after two days of new cases being in the single digits. All 11 people were residents of the county.
The total cases stood at 8,618 by Tuesday afternoon. Of those cases, 8,521 were from residents and just 97 cases of infection were from non-residents.
Hospitalizations have reached 663 admissions. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 21 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. AHCA showed Florida had 2,707 people being treated primarily for COVID.
There was one death reported by FDOH. The death count is now 358.
The county processed 261 tests and had 250 negative results. The positivity rate was 4.21%. The positivity rate was up from 2.99% the previous day but still good.
The daily median average was 54 and the overall median age was 50. Correctional cases have reached 130 cases of infection. The long-term care facilities are 706 people infected. FDOH said the county has had 96 deaths of residents or staff from long-term care facilities.
Anyone needing their second Moderna shot after the 28-day waiting period can go to the Lakeshore Mall Point of Distribution in the former JCPenney store. The last day for the county’s Lakeshore Mall POD is May 22, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Florida had an increase of 3,184, a small decrease from the previous day. The cumulative total was 2,278,549. Of those cases, 2,235,969 were from residents and 42,580 non-residents.
Overnight there were 51 deaths, all of whom were residents.
There were 70,071 tests performed throughout the state with 66,881 negative results. The positivity rate was 4.55%.
Numbers in the U.S. were low once again, with states reporting 32,810 cases on Tuesday, which is a decrease of 7,394 from last Tuesday. The rolling seven-day average is 36,371.
There were 639 new deaths reported, a decrease of 247 from last Tuesday. The seven-day average of deaths is 618.
There were more hospitalizations and ICU cases on Tuesday than the previous week, although part of it could be due to a Texas backlog, with the state reporting higher-than-normal numbers over the past four days. While Texas is up, the rest of the country is down.
The country’s positivity rate dropped to 2.85%, which is 36% lower than we were seeing a month ago and 15% lower than last week.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 32.78 million cases and had 582,923 deaths.
Globally, there have been 159.8 million cases and 3.32 million deaths.