Highlands County has been seeing a trend of low cases, a trend we hope continues. One factor in low case numbers is a decrease in testing. Although testing was up slightly on Tuesday’s Florida Department of Health daily report, testing has gone down considerably overall.
Countywide, the new cases increased by 14. The new total for the cases overall is 7,266. In all, 7,193 residents have contracted the virus while 73 non residents have been infected.
The daily average for new cases have been falling as well. FDOH reported only 130 new cases over the past seven days. The average on Tuesday was 18.57 new infections.
The death toll remained at 304.
There were 191 tests processed with 176 negative results. The positivity rate was much lower on Tuesday than the previous day, which was over 18%. On Tuesday, it was only 7.85%.
Over the past few days, the average age of those infected has risen to 58, whereas on Sunday, the average was 33 years. The overall average age is still 52. The count in Department of Corrections went up by two cases. There are now 118 people in Corrections that have caught the virus.
There have been 570 hospitalizations in total. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 32 current hospitalizations as of 3:47 p.m. Tuesday. AHCA also showed an adult ICU bed census at 24 with one bed available. That is six less beds available than yesterday.
Long-term care facilities have had 656 cases of coronavirus. FDOH has 84 deaths in Highlands County from either residents or staff of long-term care facilities.
Starting today, the Highlands County Point of Distribution (POD) will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only. The county will not take walk-ins. To register for an appointment if you have not done so, visit myvaccine.fl.gov.
Statewide, the number of new cases shot up to 7,179 after a low count on Monday. However, the low testing rates were to blame for the low counts on Monday at under 30,000. Tuesday’s report was generated from 124,421 tests with 117,346 negative results. The positivity rate was down to 5.69%.
Florida deaths have risen to a total of 31,696 from COVID-19. Of those deaths, 31,135 were residents and 561 were non-residents.
Numbers in the United States were below 50,000 new cases for the first time since Oct. 18, with the COVID Tracking Project reporting 46,738 new cases in its Monday night report. There were 1,241 reported deaths. Hospitalizations continued to drop and there are fewer than 47,000 currently hospitalized. Testing remains a little more inconsistent with several low testing days, along with some days where the number of processed tests is well above average.
California continued to show dramatic improvement in the number of new cases, as the California Department of Health reported 2,533 new cases. The state is seeing roughly 90% fewer cases than it in mid-January. Deaths haven’t dropped by the same percentage and there were 303 new deaths reported.
Virginia is continuing to impact the national deaths numbers, reporting an additional 160 deaths with Tuesday’s report.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 28.7 million cases and had 515,899 deaths.
Globally, the numbers are at 114.7 million cases and there have been 2.54 million deaths.