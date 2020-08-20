SEBRING —CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money has made its way to Highlands County and is available for businesses and individuals. Many have applied already but those who haven’t need to act quickly. The deadline for the first phase of program is noon Friday.
There is $2 million in the Small Business Relief Grant Program for the county. A total of $1.75 million is for-profit funds. The remainder is money for non-profits. The grant amount ranges from $2,000 to $10,000, depending on the number of employees.
Eligible businesses or non-profit organizations are those that have had a negative impact due to the virus as of March 17, 2020.
The applicant must be a business or non-profit organization with its principle location in Highlands County that is legally operating within Highlands County and the state of Florida prior to March 17 of this year.
The money may be used to cover operational costs.
Business owners have to apply and must do so online by going to HighlandsCares.com
Rick Mercure, whose business is All Communication Services, said the application process is “very easy to navigate.” He added that it took 10 minutes to complete.
“It wasn’t hard at all,” he said.
On Aug. 3, Mercure said he registered and went through the process. He received an email Aug. 7 informing him that the application was approved.
Mercure does commercial phone systems, network cabling and wireless applications. He said the pandemic became a problem when “the phone stopped ringing.” He noted that a couple of jobs that were lined up were canceled as businesses were forced to close.
Mercure expects to receive $2,000 and plans to use it for operating expenses.
Businesses, for-profit and non-profit, wanting to apply will need the following documentation: a copy or picture of each owner’s or executive’s leadership’s valid Florida ID or Florida driver’s license; “active” status business registration from the Florida Division of Corporations or copy of municipal business license or copy of Schedule C or copy of 1099; a completed and signed IRS W-9 form; for businesses with two or more employees, a W-3 summary or IRS 941 showing the number of employees prior to March 17, 2020; and information to estimate company’s average monthly expenses before March 17 of this year.
Help is available in several ways. There is a CARES hotline. The phone number is 863-402-6780. The Sebring Chamber of Commerce is also providing assistance. Its number is 385-8448. The email address is highlandscaresact@sebring.org