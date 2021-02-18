Highland County added 30 new cases of people becoming infected with COVID-19 when the Florida Department of Health released its daily report on coronavirus data. The 30 new cases brings the overall tally to 6,997. Of those cases, 6,930 are residents and 67 are non-residents in the county.
The average daily new cases is moving in the right direction – down over the past few days. FDOH shows Highlands County has had 192 new virus cases over the past seven days. That’s a daily average of 27.42 cases per day. There was one new death added overnight, bringing the death toll from complications due to COVID-19 to 291 people. FDOH shows Highlands County had one additional death from either a staff member or a resident of a long-term health care facility and now stands at 79 deaths in all.
Speaking of moving in the right direction, the positivity rate has gone down for the second day in a row and was at 5.95%. The rate is from the combination of new cases and testing. Testing got a big boost at 487 tests processed. There were 458 negative results reported on Wednesday’s report.
Hospital admissions with COVID-19 symptoms as the main diagnosis remained at 552.
The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 32 people in the hospital as of 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, three less than Tuesday. AHCA also reported an adult ICU bed census at 20 with six available.
The daily average age of those infected with coronavirus was up slightly to 47 on Wednesday. The overall median age remains at 52. Cases from corrections remained at 116.
Statewide, the new case counts continue to rise as the week progresses. Wednesday saw 7,342 cases added to the cumulative total, which was 1,844,627. Of those cases, 1,811,078 were from residents and non-residents comprised the remaining 33,549 cases of infections.
The newly reported deaths increased by 163, which was down from the previous day. The overall death toll is 29,822.
Florida processed 112,922 tests with 105,669 negative results. The positivity rate for the day was 6.42%.
Numbers remained down across the United States, as the country saw just 56,312 new cases reported, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Tuesday night report. Deaths remained lower, with 1,353 reported, which is nearly 1,000 fewer than the seven-day rolling average, and the fewest number of deaths reported on a Tuesday since Nov. 3.
Testing was also lower, with 1,060,442 processed tests, which is more than 400,000 fewer than the rolling seven-day average, while hospitalizations stayed consistent with 64,533, which is a little more than 900 fewer than the previous day.
Early numbers on Wednesday indicate the figures may not be quite as good, as California reported just 4,090 new cases, but 400 deaths, and Arizona, which reported three deaths for the two previous days combined, showed an increase of 1,315 new cases and 82 deaths, which pushes the state past 800,000 cases and 15,000 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 27.8 million cases and had 489,221 deaths.
Globally, there have been 109.7 million cases and 2,425,227 deaths.