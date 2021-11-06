SEBRING — The State of Florida successfully deployed and expanded state-run, lifesaving monoclonal antibody therapy treatment sites statewide. Throughout this process, the state has worked with a robust network of community partners to ensure the healthcare sector is equipped to administer monoclonal antibody therapy treatment to Floridians.
To support this transition of monoclonal antibody therapy treatment administration to locally operated providers, the state-supported monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site at Highlands County Agri-Civic Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Highlands County, closed Friday, Nov. 5.
Alternative monoclonal antibody therapy treatment locations in this area are listed below:
- Highlands Regional Medical Center, 3600 S Highlands Ave., Sebring; and
- AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Sebring.
The Florida Department of Health will continue to allocate doses of monoclonal antibodies to healthcare providers with high utilization rates and will ensure inventory levels meet county demand.
Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment locations can be found at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov and by using the National Infusion Center Association’s treatment locator.
Monoclonal antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the COVID-19 virus.
Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment is for individuals who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients who have contracted COVID-19. Specifically, it:
• Reduces the risk of death/hospitalization by 70-85%.
• Reduces the risk of developing symptomatic disease by over 80%.