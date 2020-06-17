SEBRING — Highlands County stands to receive up to $18.1 million in surplus from the CARES Act.
First, county, city and other local officials will have to form a committee and come up with a plan to distribute the money, said County Administrator Randy Vosburg during his report at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
Also, the county is only getting 25% of that up front — $4.6 million — and will have to apply for the rest, he said.
The county will have to enter into an agreement with the state, Vosburg said.
“[State officials] are very concerned with how the dollars are to be spent in the county and cities,” Vosburg said. “We will be accountable.”
The committee meeting is set for 3 p.m. Thursday, with a tentative location in the Board of County Commission meeting room at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act provided $8 billion to Florida to help those affected by the pandemic.
In Florida, that relief initially went to several cities and to counties with 500,000 or more residents, which amounts to 12 counties, and left out 55 others like Highlands.
The program has $1.3 billion left over at the state level, Vosburg said, and both the Florida Association of Counties and the Florida League of Cities proposed having those funds distributed out to the remaining counties based on population only — not based on local economic situations.
Vosburg estimated last week that that would give Highlands County $6.2 million, but now the possible distribution could be three times that amount. Under the CARES Act, funds must be distributed as relief to small businesses and to residents who were either furloughed or laid off from their jobs.
It cannot be used to replace lost tax revenue, Vosburg said Tuesday.
County officials will face a 12.5% drop in revenue just from sales taxes alone during the past three months, and still don’t know the extent of lost revenue they have for the year.
“We cannot use those dollars to make us whole,” Vosburg said of the county budget.
Funds must be distributed to the community, and specifically to those who have lost employment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vosburg called it a “pretty big undertaking,” since the funds must be distributed by Dec. 31, 2020.
“So we don’t have a very large window,” he said.
Commissioner Greg Harris asked if the county could use part of the funds to pay the cost of administering the funds. Vosburg said he would look into that.
Vosburg said the funds could also be used to cover costs that counties and cities have incurred from responding to the pandemic, instead of applying to and waiting on the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“A bird in the hand is better than waiting on FEMA,” Commission Chair Ron Handley said.
Commissioner Don Elwell agreed, as long as the county first meets the needs of individuals who have struggled through the pandemic.
The meeting on Thursday will be publicly noticed, and open to the public, although input will be confined to members of the committee, Vosburg said.
Commissioners also advised Vosburg to work with local entities to get good representation while keeping the number of committee members to a minimum, for greater efficiency and speed in formulating a distribution plan.
Commissioner Jim Brooks said he thinks the committee will have a hard time spending that amount of money within the guidelines and timeline they’ve been given.