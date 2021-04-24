Highlands County saw an additional 33 cases of COVID-19, according to Friday’s virus update by the Florida Department of Health. The county has seen a total of 8,272 cases, consisting of 8,181 resident cases and 91 non-resident cases.
Of the new cases, five were in the 14-and-younger age group and the county has seen a total of 823 cases in those under the age of 18.
Deaths remained at 341 and the county saw another big testing day, with 1,029 processed tests Thursday, which resulted in a positivity rate of 3.12%. That is the second straight day with a positivity rate below 4% and the lowest single-day total in the past 14 days.
There were three additional hospitalizations, raising the overall total to 649. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reported 33 in the hospital as of Friday afternoon, which is a decrease of two from Thursday.
Although the case numbers continue to increase, County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Friday that the demand for testing and vaccines is beginning to dwindle, which is why both are starting to transition to the private sector. He said there was one day where only a little over 60 vaccines were administered.
Today is the last day that the county’s point of distribution center will offer first dose vaccines. It will be open for second dose vaccines on May 1, 8, 15 and 22. He told commissioners that the county is working with Department of Health and AdventHealth in hopes to open weekday schedules where people may also get vaccinations at those locations. All of this, he said, is the start of transitioning the testing and vaccinations to local doctor offices and pharmacies.
He said the largest number of inoculations have been given to the 65-74 and 75-84 age groups. There is not much difference in the numbers between genders, but there have been fewer number of vaccines given in the Black communities. Vosburg said the county will continue to work with state and federal governments to provide points of distribution in those communities.
The state reported 5,464 new cases, which raises the overall total to 2,196,502. Of those, 2,155,319 cases have been found in residents and there have been 89,201 non-resident cases.
There were an additional 65 deaths reported. The state has now seen 35,443 deaths, consisting of 34,759 resident deaths and 684 non-resident deaths.
The state saw its first day in the last two weeks with a positivity rate below 6%, as Florida reported a 5.95% rate on Thursday. There were 82,646 resident tests processed on Thursday.
The state has now vaccinated 8.37 million people, with 5.55 people being completely vaccinated and 2.81 million people receiving the first vaccine dose.
There were 62,587 new cases reported in the United States on Thursday, along with 880 new deaths. Hospitalizations were at 40,961, with 8,205 in ICU.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 41.3% of the population as having received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 52.6% of adults having been given at least the first dose. Among seniors, 81% have received at least one dose and 66.6% are considered fully vaccinated.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has now seen a total of 31.95 million cases and 570,611 deaths.
Globally, there have been 145 million cases and 3,076,484 deaths.