The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County increased by 16 as of the Thursday update. Highlands now has a total of 473 confirmed positive cases. The total currently hospitalized is 34, which is a two-person increase since yesterday. Overall, there have been 81 hospitalizations in the county and the number of deaths remains at 12.
The numbers shift from day to day and depend on when results are received.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to once again extend the state of emergency for an additional 60 days.
Statewide, 8,948 new cases have been reported bringing the total to 232,718 cases with deaths reaching 4,111.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 10,331 with 9,841 negative tests results. One test result has come back inconclusive and six are waiting for results. The percent of positive cases is 4.6%.
Of the 473 positive cases in Highlands County, 470 are residents and three non-residents. The cases include 210 male and 259 females, ranging from ages 0 to 95, with a median age of 48.
The total number of positive cases in Florida increased by 8,948 for a total of 232,718 confirmed cases. Florida has been in quadruple digits for 36 consecutive days with the first day of quadruple digits being on June 3. Almost 3,351 of the statewide cases are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased Tuesday by 18, bringing the total to 4,009.
Several residents commute to surrounding counties. Just to the north, in Polk County, where there is a higher population, the total reached 6,184 positive cases with 539 hospitalizations and reached 127 deaths. Polk has also administered 57,107 tests, of which 50,847 have come back with negative results.
DeSoto, Hardee and Okeechobee counties have surpassed Highlands County in positive cases while Highlands still has more cases than Glades County. Okeechobee has a total of 459 cases with no deaths; Hardee has 542 cases with three deaths; DeSoto County has 799 positive cases with 11 deaths and Glades has 189 cases with one death. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade and Broward counties had a quadruple digit one-day increase. Broward County had an increase of 1,347 new cases for a total of 24,740 positive cases with 2,395 total hospitalizations and 427 deaths. Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 55,352 confirmed which is a 2,004 increase since Wednesday. The total number of deaths in Miami-Dade reached 1,092 deaths.
Sixteen counties reported triple digit increases: Brevard had 175; Collier, 147; Duval, 590; Escambia, 126; Hillsborough, 565; Lee, 216; Manatee, 185; Orange, 400; Osceola, 166; Palm Beach, 421; Pasco, 141; Pinellas, 429; Polk, 307; Seminole, 155; St. John, 114 and Volusia with 164, for a total of 7,652 new cases.
The Florida Department of Health reports that APCI has 15 positive cases. The Florida Department of Corrections reports APCI to have 145 inmates tested positive and 21 staff testing positive, with 992 inmates under medical quarantine.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 3,057,431 with 132,360 deaths and 953,420 recovered. Worldwide, the number of positive cases has increased to 12,081,232 with 550,440 deaths.
Testing for the virus can be done at the Highlands County Health Department on Mondays and Fridays for those who are showing symptoms. Call 863-382-7260 to make an appointment. Testing is also being done at Central Florida Health Department, but again, appointments are required.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.