Highlands County remained at 76 positive cases of COVID-19 through Sunday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Data and Surveillance Dashboard. The death total remained at seven.
Seventy-five of the 76 cases are county residents. Among the 75 county residents, the patients range in age of 0-95 years old with the median age being 59.
There have been 1,051 tests given in the county, with the 76 positives resulting in a positive percentage of 7.2%, which is below the state average of 9.1%.
Nearby, Okeechobee County is reporting nine cases, while DeSoto County is up to 24 cases and Hardee County has 10. DeSoto County is reporting four COVID-19 deaths, while Hardee and Okeechobee counties are reporting no deaths.
Polk County has had 410 cases and is reporting 18 deaths.
State-wide there have been 30,680 positives from 346,365 tests. There have been 1,074 deaths recorded in the state.
Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive tests with 11,351, followed by Broward with 4,729. Palm Beach County has seen 2,697 cases.
Nationally, the United States has seen 943, 685 cases and 54,001 deaths as of 1 p.m. Sunday. New York has had 155,113 cases and 17,126 deaths, with approximately 50,000 cases coming in the last seven days.
At the other end of the spectrum is Alaska, which had 339 cases as of Sunday afternoon. There were 21 states with fewer than 4,000 cases.
The United States’ death rate is 166 per 1 million residents, which is well below Spain, which has seen 496 deaths per million people and Italy, with 441.
The global count continued its climb towards 3 million, with 2,934, 141 through Sunday afternoon. There have been 205, 142 deaths.
Spain was a distant second to the United States in cases, with 226,629, followed by Italy and France.