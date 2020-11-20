SEBRING — Highlands County’s coronavirus cases increased significantly from Wednesday and added 46 new cases of the infection. That was up by six from the previous day. The new cases brought the total to 3,372 overall. The count was broken into 3,350 residents and 22 non-residents.
The four new cases of coronavirus came from 339 tests processed. Of those tested, 293 were negative. The daily positivity rate was 13.57%, higher than Wednesday’s rate that was under 10%.
The daily median age was 55 with the overall median age of 51. There have been 1,810 women diagnosed with the disease, and 1,526 men and 14 where the gender was unknown.
There were no new deaths and they remain at 133. There are currently 62 people hospitalized with COVID (348 total). The Agency for Healthcare Administration shows the county’s ICU bed census at 21 with five beds available.
Long-term care facilities have had 436 cases of infection. Corrections has 69 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health. Lafayette County was the only county without any increase. Other counties weren’t as lucky and added numbers with three digits. They are: Alachua – 112, Brevard – 165, Broward – 914, Clay – 103, Collier – 131, Duval – 438, Escambia — 131, Hillsborough – 421, Lee – 268, Leon – 142, Manatee – 190, Marion – 114 Okaloosa – 119, Orange – 525, Osceola – 202, Palm Beach – 563, Pasco – 187, Pinellas – 278, Polk — 195, Santa Rosa – 100, Sarasota – 280 and Volusia – 132. Dade was the only county to increase by four digits with 1,926.
Across the state, Florida has added 9,085 new cases of infection. There were 90,1234 residents and 13,099 non-residents. The cases came from 119,142 tests processed. Of those tests, 110,140 were negative. The state’s positivity rate was 7.58% on Thursday. Over the past two weeks, the positivity rate has ranged from 6.31-9.99%.
There was 81 deaths. The daily median age for the state was 39.
Nationally, there were 11,667,719 cases reported with 251,8982 deaths attributed to the disease.
Globally, the Department of Health shows 56,708,132 and 1,356,689 deaths.