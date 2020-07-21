SEBRING — Highlands County coronavirus cases have increased by 27, which is an improvement from Sunday’s record breaking 57 positive cases increase. The death toll remained at 15, according to the Florida Department of Health dashboard.
Monday’s update stated there were 84 (11%) cases of coronavirus located in long-term care facilities and another 20 (3%) cases in a correctional facility.
The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 63 hospitalizations as of Monday at 1:46 p.m. The same AHCA report showed a hospital bed census of 218 for the county with 37 beds, or 14.51%, availability. The county has an ICU census of 25 with three beds available, or 10.71%.
According to officials, there have been 117 hospitalizations of positive cases in county hospitals. Currently there are 61, the same as Saturday.
The age range of people in Highlands County was from 0-95 with a median age of 48 overall. Females have been infected more with 404 cases while 370 men have been reported as positive. There is one case where the gender is unknown.
Across the state, several counties have increased coronavirus cases by triple and quadruple cases: Up by four digits, Broward — 1,717 and Dade — 2,858; up by three digits, Collier — 120; Columbia — 126; Duval — 698; Escambia — 126; Hillsborough — 438; Lee — 201; Leon — 129; Manatee — 165; Marion — 125; Okaloosa — 158; Orange — 340; Osceola — 268; Palm Beach — 648; Pasco — 103; Pinellas — 244; Polk — 343; St. Johns — 109; and Volusia — 113. These counties account for 9,029 of the total new cases from Sunday.
Highlands County is doing well in comparison.
Across the state, the numbers have climbed to 360,394 cases. There have been 5,072 resident deaths and 111 non-resident deaths. The resident hospitalizations overall are 23,263. The dashboard stated there have been 3,055,922 people tested with 2,691,712 negative results. The overall positivity rate for Florida is 11.79%.
Across America, there are 3,794,355 cases of coronavirus with 140,716 deaths. Globally, the dashboard reports 14,567,109 cases reported and there have been 607,187.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission has urged its residents to follow the CDC guidelines to stop the spread COVID-19. The guidelines include social distancing and staying six feet apart from people, washing hands for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, staying home when possible and wearing a mask in public.
Tomorrow’s county meeting will find the commission discussing whether they will make it mandatory to wear face masks in public places. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.