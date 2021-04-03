The county’s coronavirus numbers were on the rise heading into the holiday weekend. New cases were up and another death was reported. The only good news was the decrease in the positivity rate, though not as much as officials would like.
The Friday afternoon Florida Department of Health COVID-19 update showed the county with 32 new cases of the virus. The increase is only two cases over the previous day but the increase has been steady.
The cumulative cases have reached 7,717. The cases can be divided into two categories – 7,630 residents and 87 non-residents.
With the new death reported on Friday, the total is now at 322 whose deaths have been blamed on COVID-19.
The county’s testing was up from 275 on Thursday to 359 tests processed. Of the 359 tests, there were 327 negative results. The positivity rate declined to 8.91%.
The Agency for the Health Care Administration showed 32 people being treated for coronavirus in the county’s hospitals on Friday afternoon. In all, there have been 607 hospitalizations blamed on COVID. AHCA also showed the ICU bed census at 27 with two ICU beds available.
Across Florida, there were 2,869 people in the hospital with the main diagnosis of COVID.
Vaccines will be eligible for anyone 18 and older beginning on Monday. Eligibility information can be found at floridadisaster.org/covid19/vaccine/.
Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church in Avon Park has been selected by the Highlands County Health Department to administer additional Pfizer vaccines to anyone 18 years of age and older at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at the church, 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. Please wear a mask and bring some form of identification and a completed Pfizer medical form. If you don’t have a form, one will be provided for you when you arrive. You must be registered by April 8 to ensure there are enough doses on hand. To register, call 863-273-1931.
The state of Florida saw another big jump in new cases, although less than the previous day. The state added 6,490 cases or coronavirus on Friday. The total cases has climbed to 2,071,015 of infections. The total is comprised of 2,032,387 residents and 38,628 non-residents.
Unfortunately, there was a significant increase in the deaths reported overnight at 96. The previous day there was 69 deaths. Total deaths have reached 34,239. There have been 33,586 resident deaths and 653 non-resident deaths.
Florida processed 104,286 with 97,924 negative results. Friday’s positivity rate was 6.1%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Florida remained at 2,351 cases of the U.K. variant, while the United States climbed a little more than 900 to 12,505. Michigan, California and Colorado each have more than 800 cases.
The CDC did report 3.36 million vaccines were given in the country on Thursday, which pushes the seven-day average to a record 2.9 million vaccines given per day.
Numbers in the United States went up slightly on Thursday, with states reporting 73,006 new cases. There were 1,020 deaths reported, although a closer look at California’s Wednesday’s death toll puts the death-reporting lag into better perspective. Of the state’s 154 reported COVID-19 deaths, only 18 occurred in March, while 24 happened in February, 51 occurred in January, 39 took place in December and the remaining 22 deaths occurred in November or earlier.
The seven-day average of deaths fell to 892, which is the first time since Nov. 5 the United States has had a seven-day average below 900.
Testing was up considerably in the United States on Thursday, with more than 1.8 million tests processed. The country is averaging 1.5 million tests over the past seven days.
The country’s positivity rate has been 4.18% over the last seven days, which is slightly higher than numbers seen the past month.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 30.57 million cases and had 553,517 deaths.
Globally, there have been 129.9 million cases and 2.83 million deaths.