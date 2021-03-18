Highlands County doubled the COVID-19 new cases on Wednesday per the Florida Department of Health daily coronavirus report. The number of cases was still low at 16. The increase brought the county’s total cases to 7,464.The 16 new cases were from residents.
Of the overall cases, 7,385 are from residents who contracted the virus and 79 non-residents who tested positive. Typically, the cases go up closer to Thursday.
There were no new deaths reported overnight. The death toll remains at 311 local people who died of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations increased by one and was at 587 on Wednesday afternoon. As of 3:16 p.m., the Agency for Health Care Administration showed 30 people were hospitalized with the primary diagnosis of COVID-19. AHCA shows an ICU census at 16 with eight beds available.
Testing continued its sharp climb with 288 tests processed. There were 272 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 5.56%, which was up from the day before but there were quit a few more tests.
Statewide, Florida is heading to the 2 million mark for cases but parked just under at 1,989,024 on Wednesday. That was an increase of 4,599 from the previous day. The new case rate was down slightly from Tuesday. However, with new cases coming in like that, the state will probably hit the 2 million mark before Thursday is out.
Of all the cases, 1,952,321 are from residents who tested positive and 36,703 were non-residents who contracted the virus.
Deaths were down quit a bit with 59 people dying from COVID. The death toll is now at 33,120. Of those deaths, 32,504 are attributed to residents and 616 non-residents.
Testing continued to rise with 84,910 processed with 80,183 negative results. The daily positivity rate came down slightly at 5.57%.
Florida continues to lead the nation in the U.K. variant cases, having 738 of the 4,686 cases in the country. The state also has seen 13 of the 27 Brazilian variant cases.
Numbers in the United States remained consistent, as there were 49,431 new cases reported on Thursday. That’s slightly below the seven-day average of 52,330 new cases for the past seven days and a decrease of 5% from the average of 55,079 new cases per day as of a week ago.
There were 1,096 new deaths reported, which is in line with the rolling seven day average of 1,117 deaths seen per day over the last week. Hospitalizations have leveled off a bit after seeing declines for more than 50 consecutive days. The number of hospitalizations reported Tuesday night were 36,482, which is several hundred more than were reported Monday evening. The 7,225 ICU patients is 25 fewer than Monday night.
Testing has also continued to drop, with the 1.08 million tests roughly 350,000 fewer than the seven-day average and is down 19% from a month ago.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 29.58 million cases and had 537,527 deaths.
Globally, there have been 121 million cases and 2.675 million deaths.