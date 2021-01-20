Highlands County’s COVID-19 numbers have been better, but they’ve also been worse. When the Florida Department of Health released the COVID-19 report on Tuesday, the positivity rate in Highlands was up as were the new cases. Testing was down from the previous day.
The county has added new cases of infection, which brings the total of COVID-19 cases to 5,933. Of those cases, 5,872 are of residents and 61 non-residents. There were no new deaths to report, therefore the death toll stands at 232 people whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
The median age of those who have been diagnosed is 52 overall with Tuesday’s daily median being 54.
After a roll of positivity rates being under 10% for the previous three days, Tuesday’s positivity rate was considerably higher at 12.54%. Lower testing may be a factor in the higher positivity rate. There were 343 tests with 300 negative results.
There have been 544 (9%) cases of infection at long-term care facilities. There have been 60 deaths to either residents or staff from long-term care facilities. Corrections has risen to 82 cases in total.
Hospitalizations rose by seven patients overnight. There have been 485 (8%) hospitalized since the pandemic began.
The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 59 patients with COVID-19 were being treated in the hospital as of 3:46 p.m. Tuesday. The agency also showed an adult ICU bed census of 27, leaving five available. That’s two more beds than were available Monday. The census for regular beds of 255 showed 22 beds available.
FDOH reports four first doses of the vaccine and one second dose of the vaccine given Monday. Cumulatively, Highlands is showing 3,047 people who have received the first dose of the vaccine and 349 people have completed their vaccination with the second injection. In all, there have been 3,396 people vaccinated.
Statewide, FDOH showed an increase of 9,816 cases on Tuesday. That was an increase from Monday’s 8,002, which was the lowest for the state since just after Christmas. However, it is far from the worst day as new cases go. The new cases bring the total to 1,589,097. Of those cases, 1,560,015 are from infected residents and 29,082 are from infected non-residents.
Deaths across the state crept up a bit from Monday. The new deaths attributed to COVID were 163, including non-residents. The deaths are categorized as 24,436 residents and 384 non-residents.
The state processed 107,639 tests and 97,980 tests were negative. The new cases and tests produced a positivity rate of 8.97%. The positivity rate has only been under that twice since Jan. 5.
Numbers in the United States were down across the board, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Monday night report. There were 150,385 new cases reported, which is more than 57,000 fewer cases than the county’s seven-day average.
There were 2,079,206 tests processed for the day, which is nearly 80,000 more tests than the seven-day average. Hospitalizations dropped once again, with 123,848, while there were 1,393 new deaths reported, which is 1,800 fewer than the country has averaged over the past seven days.
Of the 31.2 million vaccine doses distributed to states, roughly have of them have been given, with North Dakota and West Virginia both giving more than 74% of vaccine allotments. Other states have given less than 40% of the allotment received.
California reported just 23,794 cases and 146 deaths on Tuesday, as it became the first state to exceed 300,000 cases.
Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the US has seen 24.16 million cases. The country’s death toll was listed as 399,828, although with some states reporting later in the day, the count is likely more than 400,000.
Globally, there have been 96 million cases and 2.05 million deaths.