SEBRING — Highlands County has added 14 new cases, including non-residents on Friday’s Florida Department of Health’s daily report. The new cases have brought the county’s overall cases to 2,513.
The new cases stem from the 158 tests processed on Thursday. Friday’s report shows a positivity rating of 8.17%, nearly double the previous day’s rate.
There is some discrepancy about the deaths. According to Thursday’s report, there were 111 deaths in Highlands County. However, Friday’s FDOH report shows 110 deaths listed. It is possibly a case of data correction.
In a Wednesday FDOH press release Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said the Department of Health will “conduct a more thorough review” of the deaths reported in the Sunshine State.
“Fatality data reported to the state consistently presents confusion and warrants a more rigorous review,” the release said.
Of the 95 deaths reported on Tuesday, 16 had a two-month space of time from when the individuals tested positive to their deaths; of those, 11 people had died more than a month prior.
”During a pandemic, the public must be able to rely on accurate public health data to make informed decisions, Rivkees said in the release. “To ensure the accuracy of COVID-19 related deaths, the Department will be performing additional reviews of all deaths. Timely and accurate data remains a top priority of the Department of Health.”
One example for Highlands County was given in the release: On Sept. 12, the DOH was made aware of a 65-year-old male testing positive. The man’s death was reported on Oct. 6.
Statewide, the 3,689 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported by FDOH Friday. With the new cases, the total COVID cases has reached 771,780.
The new cases come from 89,381 tests processed on Thursday, leading to a 4.00% positivity rate. The 4.00% positivity rate is the lowest in almost two weeks. The overall positivity rate is 13.14%.
The reported 73 resident deaths, if they can be believed, brings the total deaths for residents and nonresidents to 16,544.
Counties that increased their cases of coronavirus by three digits are Brevard–106, Broward -465, Dade-517, Duval-266, Hillsborough-218, Lee-138, Orange-186, Palm Beach-235, Pinellas-144 and Volusia-105.
Bradford, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades Counties must be doing something right, as they had no increases in COVID cases.
Nationally, 8,445,242 cases of COVID-19 reported with 223,289 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
Globally, 41,992,358 coronavirus cases have been reported and 1,140,010 deaths from COVID.
Free testing will take place on Oct. 28 near the Sears entrance of the Lakeshore Mall. The drive through service is from 8-9 a.m. Express service by reservation is from 8-10 a.m. Call the local health department at 863-386-5690.