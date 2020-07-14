SEBRING — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, with seemingly no slow down in sight, venues are continuing to cancel events. The Avon Park Christmas parade is the latest venue to find its way to the chopping block. The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the parade scheduled for Nov. 30 is canceled. Officials cited increased positive cases and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ extension of the state of emergency. The chamber said in a release, there was no sense having a parade when “we can’t confidently promote the event or seek applications.”
It was another big day of COVID-19 testing for the state, which translates into another massive jump in the number of confirmed cases. Florida saw 12,624 new virus cases, bringing the total to 282,435, according to the latest numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.
There were 35 new COVID fatalities across the state, which brings the death toll to 4,277.
The news wasn’t all bad, however, as the positivity rate for new cases was under 12% for the second straight day. The 11.51% positive rate is still higher than you’d like to see, but is better than the 14-16% seen for the majority of the month.
Florida tested 112,264 people, marking just the second time the state has tested more than 100,000 people. The state is fourth in the nation in total tests given and 21st in tests given per million residents.
Locally, Highlands County saw an increase of 25 new cases, bringing the total to 557. There have been 554 residents to test positive and three non-residents. The death toll for the county remains at 13. Over the past week, there have been 142 new cases of COVID-19 infection since July 6.
In nearby counties, DeSoto County saw a significant increase, picking up 55 new cases to bring the total to 886.
Okeechobee County added 39 new cases to bring its total to 566, while Glades County saw an increase of six cases and now stands at 209. Hardee County saw an increase of five cases to now have 607.
Other counties have had jumps of three and four digits that add up to 11,125 of the 12,343 cases added to Monday’s total.
Bay County made the three digit jump for the first time with 121 cases added overnight. Brevard increased by 136 people infected. Not surprising, Broward increased its cases by 1,435; it has jumped over four digits for six days in a row.
Other major increases include: Collier — 172; Columbia — 113 (first time for a three-digit increase); Dade — 3,248, its second consecutive day over 3,000; Duval — 478; Escambia — 179; Hillsborough — 658, the seventh consecutive day with 500 or more cases; Lake — 131; Lee — 200; Manatee — 146; Marion — 152; Martin — 124; Orange — 924; Osceola — 270; Palm Beach — 776; Pasco — 175; Pinellas — 605; Polk — 381; Sarasota — 110; Seminole — 232; and Volusia — 159.
The Agency for Health Care Administration bed census reported on Monday there was 22 adult intensive care unit bed census on Monday. The report shows there was only two beds available or 7.69%. Countywide there were 13 residents infected at long-term care facilities and 34 staff members, according to AHCA’s Monday report.