Highlands County had an uptick in its COVID numbers report as seen Wednesday when the Florida Department of Health released the daily data. The uptick comes on the heels of a relatively good day on Tuesday.
The county had 42 new cases added to its tally. The new cases bring the cumulative total to 6,583. The total is split into 6,516 non residents and 67 non-residents. All of Wednesday’s new cases were resident driven.
There have been 306 cases over the past seven days. The daily average is 43.17 per day.
With four new deaths reported overnight, the cumulative death total is 267 or 4% of all cases.
Testing was up slightly at 362. Of the processed tests, 322 were negative. The new positive tests and processed tests created a positivity rate of 11.05%.
The daily median age was 41 with an overall median age of 52.
So far, there have been 530 hospitalizations, or 8% of all cases. According to FDOH, there have been 71 deaths from either residents or staff in long-term care facilities, up two from Tuesday. In Highlands, there have been 602 cases from long-term care facilities, which is 9% of all cases. Corrections added another case of infection, bringing the total to 95.
The Agency for Health Care Administration shows 40 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis as of 2:02 p.m. AHCA also reported the adult ICU bed census as 22 with seven beds available.
Statewide, there was a sharp decrease in the number of new cases. However, one day does not make a trend. There were only 6,979 new cases overnight, bringing Wednesday’s total cases to 1,744,619. FDOH shows the total cases being split between 1,712,326 residents and 32,293 non-residents.
Florida has had a total of 27,472 deaths. They are broken down by 27,019 state residents and 453 non-residents.
There were 87,088 tests processed with 80,317 negative results on Tuesday. The daily positivity rate was 7.77%.
It was more of the same on the national front, as cases continue to be low. According to the COVID Tracking Project’s Tuesday night report, the U.S. saw 115,619 new cases. It was the lowest number of new cases reported on a Tuesday since Nov. 3.
Deaths, however, remain problematic. One day after a relatively low total of 1,562, deaths more than doubled, as there were 3,486 reported, which is more in line with the numbers we’ve been seeing, as the seven-day average is 3,095.
Testing has trickled down the past few days, with just 1,375,084 processed on Tuesday, which is well below the seven-day average of 1,769,424.
Hospitalizations continued to drop, with 92,880 hospitalized. Tuesday was the first day since Nov. 2 that no state had more than 500 hospitalized per million people.
Wednesday’s early numbers mirror what was seen Tuesday, with California reporting just 10,501 new cases, but the state did report 481 new deaths, raising the state’s total to 41,811.
California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state was seeing two new virus variants, B.1.429 and B.1.427, which are often referred to as “West Coast” variants. Ghaly said there have been 290 cases of B.1.427 and 767 of B.1.429.
Arizona reported 2,296 new cases on Wednesday, but also 214 deaths. The 2,296 cases is the lowest number of new cases in 2021.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 26.52 million cases and had 449,485 deaths.
Globally, the case count hit 104.2 million and there have been 2.26 million deaths.