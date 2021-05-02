Highlands County saw better results with the release of Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers by the Florida Department of Health. There were 16 new virus cases in the county, raising the total to 8,457. Of those, there have been 8,363 resident cases and 94 non-resident cases.
There was one new death reported, bringing the total to 351.
The county processed 328 resident tests on Friday, which resulted in a 4.88% positivity rate for the day, making it just the second time the county has seen a rate under 5% in the last eight days.
There were two additional hospitalizations, raising the overall total to 657. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, the county had 31 people in the hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Saturday at 5 p.m. That’s a decrease of three from the previous day.
FDOH shows there were 97 vaccines given in the county on Friday, as numbers have dropped drastically in the past seven days compared to the previous seven days. In the last seven days there have been 1,834 vaccines given. In the seven-day period prior to that there were 3,613 vaccines given.
The state saw 5,419 new cases, which raises the total to 2,238,937. There have been a total of 2,197,023 resident cases and 41,914 non-resident cases.
There were an additional 78 resident deaths reported. There have now been 35,239 resident deaths. There were 697 non-resident deaths reported as of Friday and a website glitch prevented the number from being updated on Saturday, so there have been at least 35,936 deaths in the state.
Florida has been consistent with its positivity rate the past four days, with the number reported Saturday at 5.70%. The last four days have seen rates of 5.64% to 5.75%.
There were 53,720 new cases reported in the United States on Friday. While that number is higher than the seven-day average, it was lower than the previous Friday and as a result lowered the country’s seven-day average to 49,422. It’s the first time the seven-day average has been below 50,000 since Oct. 12.
There were 846 deaths reported, which is a fair amount higher than the seven-day average of 681.
The nation’s positivity rate continued to inch downward and is averaging 3.39% over the last seven days. Deaths are down 2% from the previous week, although with significant lag times on death reporting by some states, it’s the one metric that may take the longest to show major improvement. New cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations all show a decrease of 6% or more from the previous week.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 32.37 million cases and had 576,606 deaths.
Globally, there have been 151.6 million cases and 3.18 million deaths.