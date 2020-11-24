SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health Monday report showed Highlands County had another 18 positive cases added to its tally. With the new cases, the county stands at 3,524 cases. County residents make up 3,501 of the cases while non-residents make up 23 cases.
The new cases stemmed from the 216 tests processed the day before. Of those 216 tests, 198 were negative. The daily positivity rate was 8.33% for Monday. The good news is the positivity rate has been showing a slow but steady, daily downward motion since Nov. 18 when it was 13.10%. Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard gives the overall positivity rate of 8.33%.
More good news, the death rate stayed the same at 143. The news is welcome after a week that saw 24 people die from the infection (Nov.15-22).
As of 3:49 p.m. Monday, there were 62 people hospitalized with the infection, according to the Agency for the Health Care Administration. The organization also showed the county’s ICU census as 19 with six beds or 24% available. FDOH shows Highlands County with 366 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic. That is 10% of all cases.
The state report shows 48 staff members and residents in Highlands’ long-term care facilities have died.
The average age was significantly down on Monday’s report at 47 compared to 71 the previous day. Long-term care facilities are at 443 cases of coronavirus infections.
The number of counties without any new cases has increased and on Monday included Dixie, Franklin, Gulf, Lafayette, Liberty, Madison and Union counties.
Dade County led the way again with a four-digit increase of new cases at 1,449. Other counties increased by triple digits and included Broward – 688, Duval – 303, Hillsborough – 337, Lee – 156, Manatee – 177, Orange – 419, Osceola – 138, Palm Beach – 452, Pasco – 126, Pinellas – 245, Polk – 146, Sarasota – 127 and Volusia – 149.
Across the state, Florida has added 6,080 residents and 251 non-residents for a daily total of 6,331 new cases. The new cases brings the overall total to 944,745. The cases are split by residents making up 930,728 of the overall cases followed by 14,017 non-resident accounting for the rest.
The state’s positivity rate for Monday was 8.91% The state’s overall positivity rate was 6.99%.
The state also added 94 new deaths attributed to COVID-19. The total deaths attributed to COVID is 18,310. Of the 944,745 cases, Highlands County’s death rate is 4.1%.
Nationally, the country has had 12,349,443 cases and had 257,095 deaths.
Globally, there have been 59,004,131 cases of infection and 1,393,543 deaths associated with COVID-19.