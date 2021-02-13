Highlands County had one of its best COVID-19 days in the past few weeks, showing 29 new cases out of more than 600 processed tests, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Friday report. The positivity rate for the day of 4.81% is the lowest the county has seen in the past two weeks.
There were no new deaths or hospitalizations, keeping the death total at 282 and the number hospitalized at 547. There are 37 currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the Florida Agency for Heath Care Administration.
Of the county’s 29 new cases, five of them were in the 5 to 14 age group, which brings the total to 443 for those 14 and younger to have come down with the virus.
Highlands County has now seen 6,875 cases of COVID-19, with 66 non-residents and 6,809 residents. The number of non-residents with the virus was reduced one from the previous day’s report.
The news wasn’t quite as good for the state, which saw 190 new deaths and passed the 29,000 marker. There were 183 new resident deaths, which brings the total to 28,565. There were also an additional seven new resident deaths for a total of 496.
There were 7,616 new cases, which raises the total to 1,814,422. The case breakdown is 1,781,450 residents and 32,972 non-residents.
The state’s positivity rate for new cases was 6.22% for the day, which is consistent with numbers seen the last eight days.
The CDC shows Florida with 347 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, by far the most in the nation. California is next with 159.
The state is reporting 59,524 vaccines given on Thursday, which brings the total to 2,225,304 people vaccinated. There have been 1,262,300 people to have received the first shot, while 963,004 have received both shots.
The numbers across the United States crept up slightly, with the COVID Tracking Project’s Thursday night report showing 103,024 new cases. It’s the first time in five days there were more than 100,000 cases.
Testing was the highest it’s been since Feb. 5, so a slight increase in case numbers isn’t totally unexpected.
There were 3,885 new deaths reported, although 650 of those were from a data dump from Ohio, as the state made some adjustments to account for underreported deaths.
Hospitalizations were at 74,225.
Friday’s early numbers weren’t pretty, as the California Department of Public Health reported 10,059 new cases and 546 new deaths, while Arizona showed 2,426 new cases, but 172 new deaths.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering showed the U.S. with 27.46 million cases and 479,458 deaths.
Globally, there have been 108 million cases and 2,377,268 deaths.