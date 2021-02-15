Highlands County saw low COVID-19 numbers in the Florida Department of Health’s Sunday report. Highlands County added 19 new cases — all of them belonging to residents — and has now seen 6,917 cases. Of those, 6,851 have been resident cases and the remaining 66 were non-resident cases.
The death toll remained at 286 and hospitalizations climbed two to 550. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, the county has 39 people currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID.
Testing was also down for the day, with 182 processed tests, which resulted in a positivity rate of 11.41% — the highest rate seen in the past six days.
The median age for new cases was 57.
It was a decent day for the state, with the lowest number of new cases and deaths seen so far this year. Again, testing was down, so you can’t read too terribly much into the decrease in cases.
There were 5,436 cases, which raises the total to 1,827,373 cases, of which 1,794,155 are resident cases. There have been 33,218 non-resident cases.
Of those 5,436 new cases, 663 were seen in children 14 years and younger.
There were an additional 96 deaths, which is the lowest since 99 were reported on Dec. 28. The state’s death toll climbed to 29,275 overall, with the breakdown showing 28,779 resident deaths and 496 non-resident deaths.
The median age for new cases was 40, making it two straight weeks with a median age of 39 or 40 each day.
Testing was below 100,000 for the first time in five days, with roughly 83,000 tests processed and a 6.97% positivity rate for the day. The state has been below 7% for six straight days.
Florida continues to lead the nation in the number of U.K. variant cases, with 347 of the 981 cases seen in the United States. Variant cases have now been found in 37 different states.
Numbers in the United States have been fairly consistent the past week. The COVID Tracking Project’s Saturday night report showed 90,199 new cases in the county, with 2,303 new deaths, which doesn’t include what is believed to be the last of Ohio’s adjustments for underreported deaths. Ohio reported 1,125 additional deaths on Saturday.
The hospitalization numbers continue to drop and were at 69,283.
While the numbers have been lower recently, they still are well above the bump seen during the summer, so a bit of perspective is also needed when looking at the numbers. There have been more than 137,000 deaths in 2021.
Early numbers on Sunday look slightly promising, with California reporting 8,842 new cases and 408 deaths, while Arizona reported 1,947 new cases and 30 deaths. Ohio was back on track with 1,809 new cases reported and just 6 deaths. Texas reported 5,725 confirmed new cases, 827 new probable cases and 149 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 27.63 million cases and 485,029 deaths.
Globally, there have been 108.7 million cases and 2.4 million deaths.