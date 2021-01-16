Highlands County numbers are on the move once again but not in the right direction. Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 report did not bring the news the county’s residents wanted to read on Friday. The county’s cases and positivity rate rose significantly and one more person died from COVID-19.
Moving into the weekend, the county added 77 new cases of coronavirus to its tally. The number of new cases has been rising over the past few days, with 36 on Wednesday and 50 new cases on Thursday. The cumulative cases sits at 5,795 on Friday. Of those cases, 5,737 are from infected residents and 58 non-residents that have contracted the virus.
One more death attributed to COVID-19 has been reported, which brings the death toll to 227, or 4% of all cases.
The county shows 527 tests processed with 449 negative results. After having two days of positivity rates under 9%, the new cases and testing resulted in a daily positivity rate of 14.80%.
Friday’s median age is 56, down from Thursday’s 62 years of age. The overall median age is still 52.
In total, the county has had 473 hospitalizations, which is 8% of all cases. The state’s percentage of hospitalizations is half of the county’s at 4%.
The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) shows 63 people hospitalized as of 3:15 p.m. Friday. AHCA also showed the county’s ICU bed census at 24 with one ICU bed available. That is one more ICU bed than was available on Thursday.
During the same time frame, AHCA reported the regular hospital bed census at 258 with 12 beds or 4.44% availability. On Friday, there were seven more hospital beds than Thursday. Nearby Hardee County’s census is 25 with no beds available.
The FDOH shows 58 deaths from long-term care facilities, either residents or staff in the county. Throughout the county, there have been 537 cases from long-term care facilities, which is 9% of all cases.
Across the state, cases rose by 16,875, markedly higher than Thursday’s increase of 13,720. Friday’s new cases brought the total to 1,548,067. The cases are split into 1,519,944 residents and 28,123 non-residents.
The state’s new deaths were down slightly with 188 on Friday. There have been 23,799 resident deaths and 370 non-resident deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There were 163,164 tests performed and processed with 146,615 negative results. The tests have produced a 10.17% positivity rate.
Florida has had a total of 67,463 hospitalizations. AHCA showed the state’s regular bed census as 50,401 on Friday afternoon. There were 12,203 beds (19.49%) open. The state’s adult ICU bed census is 5,185 with 1,033 (16.61%) adult ICU beds available.
Things didn’t change a whole lot on the national scene, as cases and deaths remain high. According to the COVID Tracking Project’s Thursday evening report, there were 222,944 new cases in the United States and 3,915 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths are 25% higher than any other seven-day period since the beginning of the pandemic and more people have died in the past seven days than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s estimate of 22,000 deaths for the entire 2019-20 flu season.
Hospitalizations were down slightly in the country, with 128,947, while there were 2,010,144 tests given.
Arizona now has the worst per-capita for new cases of anywhere in the world. Arizona reported 9,146 new cases and 185 deaths on Friday. Arizona has seen positivity rates in excess of 20% the last two weeks.
Things weren’t any better in California, as the state reported 42,655 new cases and an additional 637 deaths on Friday. California has now seen 2.86 million cases and 32,291 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 23.4 million cases and has had 390,649 deaths.
Globally, the 2-million death mark was surpassed, as there have been 2,003,625 deaths and 93,580,828 cases.