Highlands County has had a fairly sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases as we hit midweek. The number of cases is still fairly low at 21, but when last week’s numbers were often under 10 cases per day, it is something to keep an eye on. Monday had six cases and Tuesday had 15, according to the Florida Department of Health. The numbers across the board were up.
The total new cases rose to 7,552. Of those cases, 7,469 have been from residents and 83 have been non-residents to catch the virus.
Unfortunately, deaths also went up by one person overnight. The total deaths are 314 people.
Hospitalizations also went up by five admissions. On Tuesday, there were 28 people hospitalized because of the coronavirus and on Wednesday, there were 33 people being treated for COVID per the Agency for Health Care Administration. There have been 595 hospitalizations so far, or 8% of all cases. AHCA also showed an ICU bed census as 27 with two beds available on Wednesday afternoon.
Testing was up some with 248 processed with 225 negative results. This generated a positivity rate that soared to 9.27%. That’s the second highest rate since March 14.
The average daily age came down to 50.
Across Florida saw 5,143 new cases of COVID from the previous day, which is slightly down. The state has seen a cumulative total of 2,021,656 cases of infection. Of the new cases, there were 1,984,274 residents and 37,382 non-residents.
There were 31 deaths overnight, with one of those deaths being from a non-resident. The death toll is now at 33,480. Of those deaths, 32,850 were residents and 631 were from non-residents.
Tests were up some to 86,446 processed with 81,256 negative results. The tests produced a 6%.
Numbers in the United States climbed slightly from previous day, but are still significantly lower than were a month ago.
There were 53,013 new cases reported by states on Tuesday, with 810 deaths. Deaths were higher than anticipated, as the California Department of Public Health reported 51 on Tuesday, which is 120 fewer than the state’s seven-day average.
There are 35,834 hospitalized, with 6,856 in ICU, although not all states report ICU cases. Both numbers are up close to 100 from Monday’s reports.
The country’s positivity rate has averaged 4.46% or lower for the past month, which is lower than the 5% number recommended by the World Health Organization for reopening.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 85,472,166 people have received at least one vaccine dose, which is 25.7% of the population. There have been 85,234,448 people 18 and older to have received at least one vaccine dose, which is 33% of the adult population. Among those 65 and older, there have been 38,455,168 people to have received at least one dose, which is 70.3% of the 65-and-over population.
Almost 44% of the 65-and-over population have received two vaccine doses, while 17.9% of the adult population has received both vaccine shots.
The CDC is reporting 7,501 cases of the U.K. virus variant (B.1.1.7) and Florida still leads the nation with 1,042 cases. Michigan is the hardest hit per percentage of population, as it has now reported 986 cases. California, Texas and Massachusetts have each seen more than 400 cases.
South Carolina has been the hardest-hit state with the South Africa variant, with 50 of the county’s 219 cases. Florida has 10.
Florida has 23 of the county’s 61 Brazilian variant (P.1) to lead the county. Illinois is second with six cases.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 29.99 million cases and will surpass the 30 million mark no later than this morning. There have been 544,883 deaths.
Globally, there have been 124.5 million cases and 2.74 million deaths.