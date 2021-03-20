Highlands County had a very good daily COVID-19 report when the update from Florida Department of Health was released on Friday. New cases were low, no new deaths were reported and the day’s positivity rate was the lowest the county has seen in quite some time.
Only 13 new cases showed up on the report. The overall total on Friday was 7,490 cases. Of those cases, 7,407 have been from residents who have been infected and 83 non-residents. There were two non-residents and 11 residents among the new cases.
With no new deaths, the total remains at 312 people who have died from COVID.
Testing was the highest it had been all week showing 336 processed with 327 negative results. The tests generated a 2.68 positivity rate.
There have been 589 hospitalizations so far, up one from the previous day. The Agency for Health Care Administration shows 30 people hospitalized on Friday afternoon.
The average daily age, went up a tick to 67. The overall median age is still 52. There have been 122 corrections cases and 659 cases from long-term care facilities.
According to the FDOH report, there have been 83 deaths of residents or staff from long-term care facilities.
Florida saw an increase of 5,140 new cases, a small increase over Thursday. The overall total rose to 1,999,257. Of those cases, 1,962,360 were from residents and 36,897 were from non-residents who contracted the virus.
In addition, deaths went up overnight. There were 140 deaths reported since Thursday. The cumulative deaths is at 33,273 cases. Of those, 32,651 were residents and 622 non-residents whose deaths were attributed to COVID.
Thursday showed fewer tests with 101,591 processed with 96,490 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 5.02%.
The median age for the state is 37 for the second day in a row. The median age for the state usually remains under 40.
Statewide, there have been 7,188,709 doses of the coronavirus vaccine given so far.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday in a press release the age of the vaccine eligibility would be lowered to 50 starting on Monday. The new Executive Order comes just a week after an order to lower the eligibility age to 60.
The order comes after the demand has softened. He also said the state would be receiving 42,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine. Great news as the age of eligibility is lowered, those who are working and 50 do not have to worry about going back for a shot in three weeks.
Across the nation, there has been 29,708,451 cases of COVID with 539,996 deaths.
Globally, there have been 122,079,358 cases of infection and 2,695,014 deaths attributed to COVID.