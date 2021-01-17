SEBRING – Highlands County saw a mixed bag as the COVID-19 reports were released on Saturday by the Florida Department of Health. New cases were down but deaths were up, while the positivity rate was about half of the previous day. However, testing was slightly down from the previous day.
The county added 38 new cases of coronavirus to bring the new total to 5,833. Of those cases, 5,774 are from residents and 59 non-residents have been infected. FDOH reports 344 cases of COVID over the past seven days, which is an average of 49.14 new cases a day.
The county has also seen four additional deaths reported since Friday. The overall death toll is 231 people whose deaths have been attributed to COVID.
Saturday’s positivity rate was 7.84%, considerably better than the previous day’s 14.80%. There were 472 tests processed. The previous day there were 527 processed tests.
The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 68 people hospitalized in Highlands County with coronavirus as of 2:02 p.m. on Saturday. That is five more people hospitalized than on Friday.
The FDOH report shows an additional death from either a resident or staff member from long-term care facility, bringing the total to 59 deaths.
AHCA also shows the adult ICU bed census as 25 with three beds available or 10.71% availability. In addition, the county’s hospital bed census was at 254 with 19 beds available.
All things being relative, Florida had a better day as far as new cases are concerned with 12,119 new cases of infection. The new cases brought the overall cases to 1,560,186. The breakdown of cases are 1,531,830 residents of the state and 28,356 cases among non-residents.
Unfortunately, deaths rose by 211. Deaths attributed to COVID stood at 24,380 on Saturday. Of those deaths, 24,004 are from residents and 376 from non-residents, which is six more than Friday.
The positivity rate on Saturday’s report was 8.55% from the tests processed on Friday. There were 140,295 tests processed on Friday, which was down 22,869 tests from the previous day.
It was a busy testing day for the United States, but the results weren’t all that good, as the COVID Tracking Project’s Friday night report showed 243,996 new COVID-19 cases out of 2,279,606 tests.
Hospitalizations were down slightly at 127,235, which is 2,400 less than the rolling seven-day average. Deaths remained high, although slightly better than the three previous days, with 3,679 new deaths reported.
Numbers for next week could be sketchy due to the holiday on Monday and the inauguration on Wednesday. Some states have announced there will be reporting delays.
Numbers for Saturday are unlikely to be any better, as many of the states which typically release numbers early in the day had high cases, with California once again leading the way. The California Department of Public Health reported 40,622 new cases and 669 deaths on Saturday.
Arizona, which has become the world’s hotspot on a per-capita basis, reported 8,715 new cases and 208 deaths on Saturday.
Michigan reported 103 deaths on Saturday, with 90 of them “identified during a Vital Records review.” The state also reported its first case of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant, found in a woman who had recently traveled to the United Kingdom.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 23.6 million cases in the United States and 393,965 deaths.
Globally, the numbers are at 92.43 million cases and 2.02 million deaths.