Highlands County saw an increase of 22 COVID-19 cases, according to Friday virus update released by the Florida Department of Health. That raises the total to 8,441, with 8,347 resident cases and 94 non-resident cases.
There was one additional death, bringing the county total to 350. There have been eight deaths this week.
There were 310 resident tests processed and a positivity rate for the day of 7.74%, which is the second-lowest number seen in the past week.
There were two additional hospitalizations, raising the overall total to 655. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 34 hospitalized on Friday with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is five fewer than were seen the previous day.
FDOH reports 153 vaccines given on Thursday and a total of 41,231 people have been vaccinated in the county to date.
The state saw an increase of 5,306 new cases, which raises the overall total to 2,233,518. There have been 2,191,695 resident cases and 41,823 cases involving non-residents.
There were 81 new deaths reported in the state, bringing the overall total to 35,858. Of those, there have been 35,161 resident deaths and 697 non-resident deaths.
The state processed 93,888 resident tests, which yielded a positivity rate of 5.66% — the lowest rate seen in the past two weeks and the third straight day with a positivity rate of 5.75% or lower.
While the major metrics in the state are inching downwards, they’re still among the highest in the nation. Florida’s seven-day average for cases is 5,221, which is a 13% decrease from a week ago, while the state’s positivity rate of 6.28% is a 10% decrease from numbers seen a week ago. Deaths and hospitalizations also show small decreases compared to a week ago.
After three consecutive days of more than 135,000 vaccines given, FDOH reports Florida was roughly half of that amount on Thursday, with 70,270 vaccines given. The state has administered 14.4 million doses to 8.8 million people Of those, 6.18 million people are considered as having their vaccine series completed, which means two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single shot of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Numbers continue to remain low in the United States, with 55,464 new cases reported on Thursday. The total was 7,123 fewer than were seen last Thursday, but nearly 5,000 more than the seven-day average of 50,520.
There were 816 reported deaths, which is 64 fewer than were seen last Thursday. The seven-day average is 680, making the seven-day averages for deaths and new cases low for this year so far.
The nation’s positivity rate is down to 3.44%, which is a 14% decrease from the 3.99% seen a week ago.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 32.3 million cases and 575,434 deaths.
Globally, there have been 150.7 million cases and 3.17 million deaths.