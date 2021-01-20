SEBRING — Just as county officials have lobbied to get more vaccine sent to Florida’s Heartland, the local office of the Florida Department of Health has also asked for more doses.
May Kay Burns, administrator of the Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto Counties, told the Highlands County commission she has asked for more of the federally allocated vaccine each week. Her last request for 1,500 doses was cut to 800.
She said the federal holiday on Monday delayed delivery, but hoped, as she spoke to the board, that the county’s point of distribution (POD) at Lakeshore Mall was receiving them in time to thaw out doses for the noon to 4 p.m. queue.
“We keep asking for more. We get what we get,” Burns told commissioners, noting that the county gets doses based on its overall population, but not based on its percentage of residents age 65 and older. “I told them, ‘It’s taking too long.’”
Part of the problem is just allocations, Burns said. Federal and state-level officials have told local health departments to get the vaccine out within seven days, which they have.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg has talked with officials with U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, Florida Rep. Kaylee Tuck and Florida Senator Ben Albritton on getting more age-based allocations. Right now, he said, the POD can give out 110-120 doses per hour.
“It’s not a capacity to administer,” Vosburg said. “It’s lack of vaccines. We do have a great capacity to give.”
“We can get them through the lines,” Burns said. “We just need the vaccine.”
Burns said AdventHealth would help supply the county if the vaccine was late, with the promise to replenish their supplies after that. Burns said 10% or more don’t show for their appointments, but none of the vaccine has been wasted. It thaws easily, usually by being rubbed between hands, and must be used within 12 hours of thawing, Burns said. As of Tuesday’s meeting, Highlands County has seen no accidental needle sticks or breaks, nor any vials stolen.
“That is not the case in every county,” Burns said. “There have been a whole list of things that have happened in other counties.”
One challenge, she said, is that some outside entities that have received “carve outs” — commercial pharmacies and some clinics — haven’t given out their doses. One health center got 300 doses, she said, administered 30 doses and still had 270 in cold storage.
Burns said, since the allocations are under federal rules, she has talked with Steube’s office about the matter. This week, she said, no one got allocations but health department offices.
Still, that concerned Commission Chair Scott Kirouac, given that 19,400 local residents had signed up for shots and the 270 sitting on ice might hold up allocations for the 20,000.
“We need to take action. We need to take action now to remedy that,” Kirouac said. “If you feel that it’s hurting our allocation moving forward, I want to be involved with that.”
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss said state officials have told her and the Health Department that they are cutting off supplies to partners other than the Health Department for those doses.
Reiss said the county fixed its old registration system, which is moving smoothly now. However, a statewide registration system called “Sharecare,” now in testing with some counties, will become the standard if all goes well.
The county will upload all its data into the system and people already registered would keep their place in line, Reiss said. Meanwhile, the state has asked Highlands to look for a larger venue than the south-end meeting room at Lakeshore Mall to handle a larger number of vaccinations.
Reiss said state officials have also looked into concerns about interstate and international vaccine tourism, for ways to identify, monitor and address that.
Commissioners asked about the second dose, which for the Moderna vaccine is required a minimum of 28 days after the first dose. Reiss said people will not need to register again. For second-dose clinics, all they’ll need is their vaccination card, which they got with the first dose. So far, the county has vaccinated 1,380 people with zero medical interventions and only minor side effects, Reiss said Tuesday morning.
Vosburg said people don’t need to worry if they miss the 28th day. It will be effective if they get it after then.
Kirouac asked Burns about supplies for second doses, and she said federal and state officials will give word about a second-dose allocation on Thursdays — possibly Thursday next week. Reiss said there is a plan in place, with email forms, to get the word out once they know.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he would like to see if information technology professionals could create a way to let people know where their name is on the waiting list. They are, he said, in “total limbo,” not knowing if they can make long-range plans until they get called. Reiss said she would look into it.