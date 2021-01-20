SEBRING — Highlands County government may have to “close” some small departments and send other employees to work from home.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg told the Board of County Commission on Tuesday that a number of employees testing positive had reached a level that may prompt him to re-institute work-from-home protocols.
He said that some departments already have some people working from home, left over from when the county had to comply with a statewide shutdown.
Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski did not have the exact number of infected county employees available at press time Tuesday, and Vosburg did not elaborate at the meeting. He did say that some small departments with only two or three members might have to “close.”
Rybinski clarified his statement to say that nothing will “close,” per se. People may have to conduct business with county employees via email or phone, which is encouraged already, to reduce exposure.
To date, since the beginning of the pandemic in Florida, Highlands County government has had 44 employees catch the coronavirus, Rybinski said.
Vosburg promised commissioners that he would work with Rybinski and her assistant to get word out to them and county residents about any changes in county operations.
His revelation came after Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss reported that the county Emergency Operations Center has been activated under a statewide state of emergency for 309 days, since March 16, 2020.
As of Tuesday morning, she said, 5,830 residents and 61 non-residents had tested positive, and 232 had died as a result of the virus. The county is ranked 46th out of Florida’s 67 counties for case growth, with a 3.96% growth rate. Previously, Reiss said, it was 48th with a 3.46% growth rate.
The county is adding 45.9 cases per day per 100,000 people, Reiss said, compared to 63.5 per day per 100,000 for Florida.
The county had 61 people hospitalized as of Tuesday morning, Reiss said, but also quoted an estimate of 1,063 active cases in the county. It hit a one-week peak of 388 new cases two weeks ago. The county added another 345 new cases this past week.
“That’s well above where we were in July,” Reiss said.
Mary Kay Burns, administrator of the Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto Counties, told commissioners on Tuesday that despite the county’s vaccination point of distribution running efficiently and constant messaging about taking proper precautions, there have been spikes of cases in local schools.
She has also seen some reluctance among some of the general population and even caregivers in assisted living facilities to getting the shots. She is concerned that asymptomatic spreaders in schools and in nursing homes and long-term care facilities might pass along the virus without knowing it.
COVID-19 tests are still being given by both the county and the Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto Counties. Health Department tests are being given at its office from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Mondays at 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Registration is required by calling 863-386-6040.
The county has free drive-up testing from 8-10 a.m. on Wednesdays on the rear/west side of Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. People can arrive from 8-9 a.m. if they don’t want an appointment, but appointments can be made for 9-10 a.m. by calling 863-386-5090 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Reiss said rapid testing is also available for those with health insurance at AdventHealth Prompt Care, Highlands Urgent Care on South George Boulevard and the separate medical practices of Drs. Camilo, Krishnadas, Piccione and Raghuveera. She also said there may be more sites and any of the above listed sites might run out of rapid tests at any time.
If you have symptoms, Reiss said, don’t wait to go to a free testing event. Go immediately to your primary physician.
As always, resident should practice social distancing, wash hands and clean commonly-touched surfaces frequently. Stay home if you feel sick and get checked immediately if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19.